L-r… Mr Francis Murray –Bruce; Former EFCC Chairman Mallan Nuhu Ribadu; Mrs Kemi Ogunyemi her Husband Dr Femi Ogunyemi ; President Silverbird group .Guy Murray –Bruce during the Nite of Tribute for Madam Margaret Murray Bruce, held in Lagos on 9/2/2022… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society