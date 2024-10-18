NIPOST launches new culture promoting stamp in Osun

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Nigeria Postal Service NIPOST on Thursday launched a new national and international postage stamp to promote Osun Osogbo grove.

The event which was organized by the Ministry of Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations in collaboration with the Nigeria Postal Service, NIPOST, held at the Local Government Services Commission hall, Abere, Osun State.

Speaking at the event, the Postmaster-General of the Federation and CEO, NIPOST, Tola Odeyemi, noted that postage stamps across the world have regarded as the miniature ambassadors.

Odeyemi, who was represented by the deputy director of operations NIPOST, Osun State, Adetoun Fagbemi, added that postage stamps were condensed representation of a nation’s achievement, culture and identity.

She said: “The significance of today’s event transcends the mere unveiling of a postage stamp. We are, in fact, honouring the Osogbo Grove, a living cultural monument recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

“One might ask: Why a postage stamp? Across the world, postage stamps have long been regarded as miniature ambassadors-condensed representations of a nation’s achievements, culture and identity. Stamps tell stories that transcend borders, encapsulating history, art and heritage in ways accessible to all. Governments have historically used postage stamps to celebrate milestones, honour their citizens, and promote national pride. In this way, the Oshogbo Grove commemorative stamp becomes more than just paper; it becomes a piece of history.

Meanwhile, the state Governor Ademola Adeleke, who was represented by the Sectary to the State Government, stressed that images on stamps are symbols that captures the essence of history.

He said: “Now, some may ask that in an era dominated by social media, why do we still celebrate postage stamps? The answer is simple; if we do not know our history, we risk losing our future.

“Stamps are more than just tools for mailing letters; they are symbols that capture the essence of history. The images on stamps tell us stories of significant events and remind us of what shaped our present.

“In Osun State, we are proud custodians of one of the nation’s greatest treasures—the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove. This historical site represents the cultural and spiritual heritage of our people. It is, therefore, our duty to protect and promote it, ensuring that future generations, both in Nigeria and across the world, can visit and appreciate its beauty and significance”.

For a better society