NIPCO Gas partners NNPCL, expands footprint in states

UGO AMADI

As part of effort to support governments initiative in the decade of gas agenda, NIPCO Gas has partnered with Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) for expansion of AutoCNG stations across various states of Nigeria

Mr Nagendra Verma, the Managing Director of NIPCO Gas Ltd., disclosed this during an interaction with newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

Verma, who highlighted the significance of CNG as a viable alternative fuel, commended the Federal Government’s initiative in promoting gas as an alternative fuel.

According to him .’with the initiatives and clear mandate by current government, AutoCNG

network has been further expanded to Abuja FCT, Ibadan in Oyo State and Oron in Akwa

Ibom State.

He affirmed NIPCO’s commitment to supporting the initiative while emphasising the company’s extensive involvement in AutoCNG development since 2009.

He said ‘Under current government directives, NIPCO Gas has partnered with NNPC for expansion of AutoCNG stations across various states of Nigeria. Partnering with NNPC under directives from The Presidency brings along huge sense of responsibility and commitment towards masses of Nigeria and Government.

‘’NIPCO Gas is honored with this trust and belief by the Government and NNPC and have assured that we will not leave any stone unturned to make this AutoCNG expansion plan a reality which will relieve thousands and millions of citizens from the pain they are going through presently.

He noted that Under the current partnership, 35 AutoCNG are planned to be constructed in

phased manner. Location for 19 CNG stations have been identified and we have

received stage-wise approval from NMDPRA and other statutory authorities. 4

CNG stations in Lagos are scheduled to be completed in April/May, 2024.

‘’For making this AutoCNG expansion project a reality, we are getting due support

and guidance from all including but not limited to PCNGI, NMDPRA, SON, NNPC,

other Ministries and Departments and Media too who are also keen to see this as

reality in near future.

He pointed out that NIPCO Gas Ltd which is involved in AutoCNG development and expansion since 2009, Initially started with Benin City and expanded the AutoCNG network to Ibafo in Ogun State and later-on in Kogi State.

He said that NIPCO Gas presently operates 15 AutoCNG stations across Nigeria and CNG

vehicles from Lagos can travel upto Abuja and Kaduna by taking CNG from the in-between NIPCO Gas AutoCNG stations. As he assured that very soon motorists can travel across every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

He expressed that Gas distribution and AutoCNG projects are highly capital-intensive projects

which require huge investment and highest level of commitment and perseverance, as he assures that that with support from all and with continuous push from the Presidency, the company is going to make it happen.

He highlighted that NIPCO Gas in addition to AutoCNG is also expanding gas transportation pipeline

towards Ibadan and gas distribution network in Lekki Free Zone. All these projects require huge investment and high gestation period.

Verma, who assured sustainability of supply after commissioning, said that currently, for cars, taxis and Keke’s; AutoCNG is sold at N200 per standard cubic feet scm against the petrol price of N610 per litre, in Lagos and N230 per scm against the PMS price of N670 per litre in Abuja.

The managing director, further informed that similarly for heavy commercial vehicles; AutoCNG is being sold at N260 per scm against the AGO price of N1250 per litre in Lagos and N290 per scm against the AGO price of N1300 per litre in Abuja.

He said “NIPCO Gas is sure that with the continuous focus and push by current government, AutoCNG will become the choice fuel for Nigeria, which has the potential to reduce the pressure on importation as well as on forex.

“AutoCNG is a project for masses and of national cause and importance, adding, “We are sure once expanded across Nigeria; it will surely and definitely relieve the masses and motorists from high fuel cost.

He also noted that ‘’AutoCNG is a project for masses and of National Cause and Importance. ‘’We are sure once expanded across Nigeria; will surely and definitely relieve the masses and motorists from high fuel cost. We continuously seek blessing and support of the Government and media to make AutoCNG a Reliever, Cleaner and Greener fuel of Nigeria.’’ He stated