Ninety-seven Lagos deceased workers’ families get N190 million insurance benefits 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A foremost insurance company, Lasaco Assurance Plc has presented death benefits of N190 million to beneficiaries of 97 deceased staff of both Lagos State Universal Basic Education and Local Government and Community Affairs on March 29, 2023.

In the public presentation chaired by Mr Kayode Robert, the Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Local Government and Community Affairs appreciated Lasaco for consistency in handling the Group Life Scheme over the years.

The Managing Director of Lasaco Assurance, Mr Razzaq Abiodun traced the genesis of the group life scheme for the civil and public servants in Lagos state to the administration of the former Lagos State Governor who is now the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He confirmed that Lasaco has paid almost N3 billion as death benefits to the beneficiaries of 1,356 deceased staff since 2017 when they began the public presentation of death benefits on this particular Scheme.

Mr Razzaq Abiodun used the opportunity to praise the state government for prompt payment of premiums, noting that there are few state governments committed to insurance consistently.

He also admonished the beneficiaries to arrange personal insurance policies beyond the ones provided by the employers of labour since they have now seen the benefit of insurance.

Mr Kayode Roberts also emphasized the benefit of continuity of good governance. He noted that succeeding administrations have maintained the legacy of good welfare packages for the living and the dead that His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed started.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs thanked Lasaco and Haggai Insurance Brokers for ensuring that families of the deceased staff are guided on documentation required for the smooth administration of the scheme over the years.

The Chairman of SUBEB in the state, Honourable Alawiye King represented by the Director, Pension advised the beneficiaries to judiciously utilize the death benefits.

The beneficiaries and their family members were full of praise to Lasaco Insurance and the government of Lagos State for the provision of financial succour to the dependents of the deceased.

It was also noted that this Public presentation is done twice a year to serve as public awareness and appreciation of the Lagos State government’s efforts at making insurance a veritable tool for social cohesion.