NIMechE: Erinle identifies factors hindering productivity, economic growth in Nigeria

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), Engr. Omobayowa Erinle, has identified the bad shape of roads, water supply, power and other critical infrastructures as factors hindering productivity and economic growth in the country.

Engr. Erinle stated this at the weekend during his inauguration as the 8th Chairman of the NIMechE Lagos Chapter held at the Lagos Country Club, GRA Ikeja.

He also Stating that the country’s physical infrastructure continued to deteriorate “due to lack of maintenance culture in the way we manage them”, Erinle added: “Furthermore, there is lack of support for productivity and innovation in the country”, pointing out that productivity as the engine of growth, is at its lowest ebb.

“Innovation which is to enhance productivity is practically non-existent. Thus, our GDP, which should be growing at the rate of 65 per cent and above, is stagnated to 1.5-2.5 per cent well below the population growth rate”, Erinle further stated.

Pointing out that these challenges and many others provided opportunities to Nigerian engineers; he said no nation has developed economically without significant inputs from the engineering society.

According to him, “if Nigeria must develop, her engineers must rise up to these challenges and solve the problems, adding that members, by their training, are solution providers”.

Erinle said there must be collaboration between engineers, government at the three levels and the private sector to overcome these challenges and create pathway to economic prosperity for all Nigerians.

He also said his administration in the next two years was determined to make huge impact despite the current state of the nation earlier highlighted.

The new NIMechE Lagos Chapter Chairman also stated: “We want to be the spark that will ignite changes which will have impact on the economic prosperity of our Nation and particularly Lagos State”.

In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, which is also the National Chairman of NIMechE, Engr. AbdulGaniyu Tiamiyu, said the occasion was more than transfer of responsibilities, stating that: “It symbolizes new chapter and a fresh beginning for the Lagos Chapter”.

Engr. Tiamiyu said: “The executive committee plays a pivotal role in charting the course for culture, nd today, we witness the start of a journey filled with promises and potential”.

He encouraged the new Chapter Chairman to lead with vision, foster collaboration and strive for innovation, adding: “The success of the Lagos Chapter rests on your collective shoulders, and I am confident that under your leadership, we will achieve remarkable milestones”.

