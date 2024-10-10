NIMechE commends partnership with public, private firms, pledges commitment to members’ growth

Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), Lagos Chapter has reiterated its commitment to the training and development of its members.

Chairman of NIMechE, Lagos Chapter, Engr. Bayo Erinle said that series of competency training programmes were organized for members, including student members for capacity building in the profession.

Engr. Erinle stated this in his address at the 2024 Engineering Week lecture and 15th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos on Wednesday.

The Chairman commended public and private sectors in the state for extending support to the institution which has improved its standard.

He said: “We forged partnership with both the public and private sectors in Lagos State. We forged beneficial relationship with Ministry of Works and Infrastructure of Lagos State Government by providing solutions to the functionality of the State mechanical workshop.

“We hope this will promote trust and respect between our organizations. We will deepen this relationship in this coming year.

“We also had a highly beneficial relationship/partnership with LG Nigeria in the areas of training of our members and students in the HVAC segment of the industry. We signed a MOU in order to deepen our collaboration with LG. Training sessions are been held at the LG Academy to the benefit of our members. LG has also sponsored our public lecture series.

“This Engineering Week Lecture has thus benefited from their sponsorship and we are very grateful for LG’s helpful gesture. We hope to deliver more dividends to our members with this and other proposed partnerships in the industry.”

Erinle expressed excitement that many young engineers have joined the organisation and are gradually been entrusted with responsibilities.

According to him, the development is in line with the Lagos NIMechE objective to increase membership and guarantee the continuous growth of the chapter.

For a better society