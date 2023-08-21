NIMASA didn’t acquire properties in England -Spokesman

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA, has faulted the allegation by Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, leveled against it to the effect that three properties were acquired by the organization in England saying it has not acquired any property in any foreign country in the last 30 years.

Osagie Edward the Assistant Director, Public Relations, who conveyed this in a statement, insisted that there is no truth in the allegations, as it did not acquire any property in England, as claimed by Femi Falana, on Channels Television Programme Sunrise on Friday.

It said:”Our attention has been drawn to the allegation by Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, leveled against the Management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA, bordering on acquiring three properties in England under this regime.

“This allegation was made by Senior Advocate Femi Falana Friday on Channels Television Programme Sunrise.We wish to state that there is no truth in the allegations, as NIMASA did not acquire any property in England, as claimed by Femi Falana.

“Furthermore, the Agency has not acquired any property in any foreign country in over 30 years.While we respect the views of the learned silk on public matters, NIMASA demands that he takes responsibility and retract this false claim.

“We also use this medium to caution that he and other members of the public should verify their facts before going public with any information”