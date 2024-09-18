NILDS, UN Women organize workshop, drums support for advancement of women in politics in Ebonyi

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies in collaboration with the UN Women and Canada has organized a one-day advocacy and sensitization workshop in Ebonyi North East State Constituency to drum support for the advancement of women in politics.

At the event held at Serene Hotels Abakaliki, the coordinator of UN Women Prof. Arthur Ikeme said that despite the gender equality campaigns, there is still low participation of women in politics and this motivated them to carry out sensitization visits to the South East geopolitical zone and Ebonyi State was chosen as the first point of call.

The facilitator of the programme and the member representing Ebonyi North East Constituency in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly Hon Mrs. Chinyere Nwogbaga recounted the hurdles she faced while seeking political positions, adding that women are being marginalized despite their efficiency and dedication to duty.

Nwogbaga who is also the House Committee Chairman on Women Affairs equally said that she organized the programme through the sponsorship of the UN Women to intensify the involvement of women in politics, noting that women have proved to be better in handling positions of authority if given a chance.

Giving her stewardship, Nwogbaga said she has co-sponsored several key bills into law, installed street lights in each of the seven wards in her Constituency, secured health insurance for j vulnerable individuals, drilled hand pump boreholes to provide portable water, established a foundation to offer free services to the needy, distributed bags of fertilizer to rural farmers, awarded scholarships to indigent students and paid WAEC Fees for indigent students.

The Lawmaker commended the State Governor Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for his giant strides in putting women in positions of authority like the Ebonyi State Deputy Governor, the Secretary to the State Government, the Clerk of the State Assembly and Members in the State Executive Council and eulogized the wife of the State Governor, Her Excellency Chief Mrs. Mary Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru for her BERWO programme which has given women a lease of life.

In her own contribution, the chairman of the Industrial Arbitration Panel in South East, Barr. Princess Tonia Adol Awam called for the enhancement of the violence against persons Law (VAP) to allow more women participate in politics.

She commended Hon Mrs Nwogbaga for her role in emancipating women, adding that her activities in the constituency have endeared her to the people.

In her remarks, the special Assistant to the governor on Women Mobilization, Mrs. Pauline Nwagu the president of Nkaliki Women Association Mrs. Joy Enigwe the traditional Ruler of Nkaliki Echara Community, Eze Sunday Oketa and a youth leader from the constituency, Hon. Friday Nwigube, Mrs Ngozi Otozi, Mrs Jacintha Nwokwa, Lolo Obiageri Oketa all commended the lawmaker, Hon Mrs. Chinyere Nwogbaga for her good representation while the Director of Personnel Services in Ikwo Local Government, Dr. Lyinda Alo called on women to feel free to participate in politics.

One hundred and thirty (130)participants from seven wards of Ebonyi North East Constituency attended the workshop.

