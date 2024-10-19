Night of tributes: Jonathan, Nnamani, Ihedioha, others celebrate Late Chief Iwuanyanwu in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has paid glowing tribute to the late Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, describing him as a remarkable politician, business tycoon, and philanthropist who positively impacted lives.

At a Service of Songs held in Abuja, Jonathan recalled Iwuanyanwu’s guidance and support throughout his political journey.

“The late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was a great adviser and source of support in all his political journey from a commissioner until when he raised me to become the president of Nigeria”.

Speaking further, the former president said Chief Iwuanyanwu was a significant contributor to the society, as a business man, he established airline, road construction company, sport and even in the media industry”

Other dignitaries, including former Senate President Ayim Pious Ayim and former Imo State Governor Chief Achike Udenwa, also shared heartfelt tributes.

They remembered Iwuanyanwu as a fearless leader, humble and generous despite his wealth, and a mentor to many.

“We are here to give honour to a great leader, father and mentor who has mentored so many people politically who has held great political positions in Nigeria and outside the country.

“He was a successful engineer. Chief Iwuanyanwu was a real gem who excelled in every thing he does. Be it political business, sport, media and all what not

“When I was a governor of Imo state, he was very close to me. I found his company very encouraging, supporting and assuring. He was never in doubt of where he belongs at all times. He was a man for all seasons . I will always remember him for what he has done for Imo state.”

The National Burial Committee Chairman, Senator Ben Obi (Ojeligbe), highlighted Iwuanyanwu’s selfless service to the Igbo nation and Nigeria. His legacy will be deeply missed, he added.

Senator Emeka Ihedioha also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Chief Iwuanyanwu, describing him as a champion of justice and equality. According to Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu’s passing is a tremendous loss for Imo State, as he was a unifying figure with the ability to bring people together.

Ihedioha’s words echoed the sentiments of many who knew Dr. Iwuanyanwu, who is remembered for his remarkable leadership and unwavering commitment to his community.

He was a true patriot and defender of his people, earning him triple national honours.

Living a life of service, Ihedioha noted, throughout his life, Iwuanyanwu demonstrated extraordinary leadership, earning comparisons to the biblical figure David.

“He was a man of many accomplishments, leaving an indelible mark on Imo State and Nigeria as a whole.

“As an ambassador, Iwuanyanwu represented his people with dignity and pride, advocating for their rights and interests. His legacy continues to inspire others to follow in his footsteps, promoting justice and equality for all”, he added.

As a unifying force, Ihedioha’s description of Iwuanyanwu as a “pathfinder” underscores his ability to bring people together, transcending differences and fostering unity. In a world where division often dominates the headlines, Iwuanyanwu’s brand of leadership serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of coming together for the greater good.

“As the people of Imo State and beyond mourn the loss of this extraordinary individual, they also celebrate his life and legacy, honouring the impact he had on countless lives. Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu may be gone, but his spirit of justice, equality, and unity will continue to inspire generations to come”, he stated.

Othe dignitaries who graced the occasion were, former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani and one time Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha