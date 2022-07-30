Nigeria’s top communication strategist bags a Ph.D. – Victor Ikem

One of Nigeria’s leading communication professionals and a frontline public relations strategist has bagged a Ph.D. degree from Babcock University. Victor Ikem who is currently the managing director of Conversation Media Limited, a Lagos-based full services media and communication company, has spent nearly two decades in core advertising, public relations, and general communication practice actively advising business leaders, policymakers, politicians, and corporate organizations on communication strategies, and providing media advisory services to brands and companies in diverse industries including banking, energy, oil and gas, entertainment, manufacturing, real estate, as well as non-profit.

He graduated from Delta State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies with a major in print journalism. Following this, he proceeded to the prestigious University of Lagos where he obtained a master’s degree, specializing in marketing communication (advertising and public relations), and has just completed a Ph.D. degree at Babcock University specializing in development communication, with an interest in development media practice and public policy communication.

Starting his communication career as a client service executive in advertising, he rose to a senior client service manager role at Young and Rubicam (Y&R) Nigeria, and later joined DDB Casers as a deputy manager and was promoted to the position of assistant director, strategy and client services, with responsibility for MTN’s Value Added Services (VAS), British American Tobacco, Unilever Plc., and other top-rated clients-businesses. Before joining DDB Casers, he was a product marketing manager at LG Electronics West Africa. At the top of his continuously progressive career, Dr. Ikem was at Union Bank, Nigeria’s oldest financial institution, as deputy manager in corporate affairs where he was responsible for the bank’s retail division products and trade marketing function.

A consummate, strategic, and committed communication professional, Dr. Ikem has garnered cognate experience across various aspects of the communication practice with a proficient general business management competency and a depth of administrative and organizational leadership skill. This is backed by demonstrated history of working in established corporate roles across big, mid and small-size organizations, founding and managing a start-up, and playing an active part in diverse non-corporate and social teams. The completion of a Ph.D. degree has added to his depth and deft in communication practice as proof of his commitment to the chosen field where he has repeatedly excelled, as a practitioner and now a communication scholar. In keeping with his pledge to continuous learning and self-development, Victor has attended courses, training, capacity-building workshops, academic conferences, and trade programs in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, South Africa, and France. He is a member of multiple academic and professional bodies.

For a better society