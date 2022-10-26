Nigeria’s sea line good enough for windmill farms-Anyajike

What informed your decision to join National Recue Movement (RCM) instead of the ruling party APC or PDP?

I was a member of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC), when I realized that there is no reason why I should buy form N100 million to contest for president. so I decided to join the National Rescue Movement (NRM) where there is no much of political imbalance, so I can be able to make my voice heard and contest for president, because I believe I have what it takes to change this country.

What ideas do you have that can change this country?

First of all, I have honesty, I have determination, I have integrity, I have the international contact that can be able to revitalize Nigeria economy and make it stand tall among all League of Nations. I have business acumen which I have acquired over the years in my international exposure and I know how to organise and run a country like taking care of Nigeria’s problems, which includes security, unemployment, educational problems and all other problems facing Nigeria. So I believe I have what it takes and I have come to make myself known and try and work with other Nigerians who have the same mind with me and be able to bring out this country from this quagmire.

What solutions do you have that can solve all the problems you mentioned?

One of the solutions that we have is first, looking at the things that are our problems. What are Nigeria’s problems today, why do we have insecurity, why do we have corruption, why do we have all kinds of irregularities and disorganization in every sectors of the economy? The only problem is hunger and starvation, so we are going to tackle unemployment and create opportunities for people to do business independently and create employment opportunity for people to get jobs and also be happy and be contented with whatever they are earning. We are going to create an orientation agencies which is very viable, we are going to reorganize national reorientation agencies because the problems we have in Nigeria is lack of orientation in letting people know that too much of wanton and excessive demand to become rich when you are not working towards that, is actually crying. We have to teach people that you should be happy and be contented with what you have, and then we are going to create an economy whereby the major resources of people can accommodate their spending and they can be happy with whatever they earn. Because what we have also in Nigeria is that people get money and they don’t get the value for their money, we are going to create an economic base whereby the value of naira will be very affordable to the population based on their earnings. So, if you are able to spend N1000 like other countries, you will be able to afford enough meal for you and your family without having to spend N10, 000 for one pot of meal. We are going to orient Nigerians towards self-sufficiency and self-contentment, thereby creating employment so that a lot of people can get job. Like in my manifestos, I promise to create 12 million jobs in one year which is very realizable. It is going to be in different sectors, it is not going to be in public and private sectors.

How do you plan to end terrorism’s in the country?

One of the main reasons why we have terrorism in Nigeria is hunger and starvation and also greed among young people who want to become rich, people who want to make money without working for it. We are going to tackle insecurity with smart technology, as we are creating employment and try to curb hunger and starvation, we are also tackling security by smart technology that is digital base that will be able to monitor and fish out criminals based on database. Now we have the Bank Verification Number (BVN), it is going to help us a lot to be able to tackle criminals and monitor people, their earnings and their doings and know what they are doing. Because if somebody is getting influx of money in his account and you don’t know the source of his income that is one of the main target we are going to focus, because a lot of money flows into people’s account and nobody is giving account of where that money is coming from. Also, we are going to create an enabling environment for our security agencies by giving them good benefits, reorganizing Nigeria security agencies, giving them good pay package, social welfare funds for them to have social security while administering their duty. If they have a problem, maybe somebody died in the course of duty; we are going to have security welfare packages that will take care of him and his family while he is gone in the service of the nation. We are going to reequip Nigeria security agencies with digital gadgets that uses smart technology, so that the Nigerian security agencies can be smart technology inclined, whereby tackling insecurity you don’t need to be at the scene, you can be in your house or your office and tackle insecurity that is happening 1000 miles away from you we have the capacity, We have the funding.

What are your plans to revamp the economy?

We have what we call the government people investment partnership. It is a program designed to partner with the government. The government is going to partner with the individuals in every sector from the roadside vulcanizer to the seamstress, caterers to the white collar to the blue. We are going to include a lot of things in the sectors, government is going to partner with individuals, government will provide the funding, and it is a program whereby I have devised. The government is going to partner with the individuals, the government is going to provide the funding for the individuals in whatever careers you have, whatever skills you have, are you a painter, are you an artist are you a restaurant owner or a caterer, are you a business man, do you want to do import and export, anything that you can do with the capacity the capabilities. The government is going to partner with you, provide you with the funding and you and the government is going to share profits at the end of every month. There will be a bench mark target that every month you give the government a particular amount of money for being a partner. The government will provide the funding free of charge, not a loan but as a partnership and when you are in partner with somebody every month you share the next profits. You as the manager, the business handler, the only responsibility is that you create employment by employing more people paying your taxes thereby increasing the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) thereby creating employment and thereby helping yourself. By so doing, we target to invest 4 million businesses, if one business should employ 3 million or 2 million jobs or more in other sectors, we have the packages and the funding, we are going to have funding from donor agencies that is going to give us grants that will combat the nation’s economy because we already have a lot of exposure in foreign loan. So we are not going to borrow money to run the economy based on funding donors that comes as grants to support the economy.

Can you tell us about your infrastructural development plans?

We have created a platform of funding system whereby we are going to generate every year more than 2 to 3 billion dollars for infrastructural development only, and this funding is not going to come from the pocket of the government. We are not going to increase tax rates; we are not going to do anything that will endanger the lives of our people. We are not going to seek for foreign donors that will come and give us money with conditions, We are talking about people that will come with private partnership, with 100per cent full grants, then we are going to develop infrastructures from roads revive all the government infrastructures in terms of education, ministerial hospitals. We are going to revive the schools; we are going to recreate a new Nigeria whereby it is going to be one best country to live on earth.

How do you plan to reposition the country from the way it has been mismanaged?

Well, it is not going to be an easy task to reposition the country the way the country has been mismanaged in one year , two or four years. But I believe by the time I become the president of Nigeria, I will work towards a good team of technocrats of young minded Nigerians that has the same mindset of living in this country, eating in this country and dying in this country, and then we are going to work on the focus agenda. We have all hands on deck and Nigerians are full of imitations when they see one progressing, they start following that person. We have to create a system whereby the head in Abuja becomes the focus and from Abuja, we are going to be scattering all over the nation and as we are going, we are going with a new ideology, a new mentality, a new system of life that is in accord with international standards.

Can you tell us about your foreign investment plans?

My foreign investment plans is going to be based on the likes of Dubai, Thailand, Indonesia. These are countries that Nigeria is richer than but how come these countries are striving and we are lagging behind. It is because we have a lot of system that is not working, it doesn’t work in Nigeria, and it doesn’t work elsewhere in the world. We are going to revive Nigeria system to match with Nigeria way of life. If you go to Singapore, the Singapore government has placed the country on the Singaporean way of life, the same thing with United Arab Emirates and Thailand. What you see in Thailand doesn’t exist in the same place with Singapore, these two countries are progressing why because they are traditional societies and they believe in their traditional culture. One thing with Nigeria is that we are too westernized, we want to be like Americans, we are want to be like British and we don’t have what it takes be like those countries. We have to become Nigeria, be like Nigerians, and do our own things in the Nigerian way and progress with our Nigeria system thereby showcasing Nigeria outside to the world.

What are your plans on power?

In my blue print, I have promised Nigerians that within the first year in office, the power sectors will increase to 17,000 towers of electricity. We are going to have a breed of wind solar and hydro, we are going to incorporate bio energy from the fossils like waste management, and converting waste to energy is now done many places in the world. And we can do it here, we have a lot of waste we are going to increase windmill production for power because Nigeria sea line is good enough for us to have windmill farms to give us enough energy. We are going to use mountainous areas like Enugu State, Plateau State, Nasarawa State that have hills we are going to use them to become energy production site.

What are your plans for the Nigerian Ports Authority?

Under the Ports Authority, we are going to diversify our ports services. We are not going to base only in Lagos, no we have Porthcourt, Calabar, Sapele all these ports have to be revived to be able to reduce traffic in Lagos and increase IGR of other states. Also, we are going to increase our seaports and revive our seaports.

How do you intend to fight corruption?

The only way to fight corruption is to tell yourself the truth. We are going to sensitise Nigerians, we are going to put stringent laws and enforce those laws, and we are going to do more than what the APC is doing. We are going to start from the churches, the schools, the community’ services and start to fight corruptions from those angles. We have a lot of corruptions in Nigeria and those are a result of the fact that schools are no longer teaching the students on how to live a moral life and be happy. We are going to talk about the religion and the organization’s we are going to talk about the religion the churches the mosques these one of a few players in moral teachings but they have failed we are going to enforce them and mandate them to take it as a vocal points of handling issues of Nigeria economy I believe Nigerians are not corrupt but just numbers of people 3=4% in government are corrupt by the time we have to awaken the rising and tell people we don’t want it I will tackle corruption gradually until it becomes a system we are going to live if Ghana that is good today after all that Ghana has passed through the best country in Africa today I believe that Nigeria can be better than Ghana.

What are your strategies in winning the election?

My strategy in winning the election is the people believe. I am part of the people, I am from the people and I believe they will listen to me because we have group of old politicians who have recycled themselves from one party to the other, recycling their blue prints and they are coming back. You cannot put a new wine in an old bottle and expedite to get a good taste. Among the eighteen political parties so far, I am the one that is a virgin, I don’t hold any political employment and political responsibility and political everything, I am a virgin in Nigeria political wrought. I am the only person that Nigerians can listen to, I don’t have a stain. Atiku, Peter Obi, Tinubu should go, they are part of the old system that brought us to where we are today.

What can you say on the emergence of Peter Obi that is making waves in Nigeria?

Well, Peter Obi is what is called an outside, in every situation we have an outsider and we have a joker and the joker always cause the havoc. Obi is an outsider making noise that is normal; I am not scared of him but the joker like me that can fix in every situation that is what Nigerians want. A joker like me that can fix security, fix the economy, fix employment, fix the power sectors. I don’t have a particular sectors that I specialize in, which means the capacity to turn around this country as Nigerians want it.

BUT THE YOUTHS HAVE POSITIONED THEMSELVES FOR PETER OBI, WHAT CAN YOU SAY TO THESE

well the emergence of Peter obi or the popularity of Peter obi because they have not seen somebody who is actually like me by the time I come out we have in own campaign and very soon 80% of the YOUTHS you see today will turn around and say this is their own just follow own.

What can you say on the electoral act that has been signed into law?

The electoral act is the perfect document, real perfect document, but unfortunately INEC have are not living to the standards of the electoral act guidelines. Nigeria has not been living to the standard of electoral acts guidelines INEC have given them opportunity for fraudulent activities like what is happening in my party. If INEC is responding to the electoral act’s guidelines, I will not be in court with somebody who wants to take my tickets from me but it happens that way. I think the electoral act is new and Nigerians are yet to adjust to it, INEC have not tried to enforce one of this electoral act’s laws on anybody that is why we still have loopholes and lacunar in the electoral act. if not, the electoral act is perfect and it is a perfect example of what we need for this election.

Can you tell us about the crisis in your party?

Well, the crisis in my party is that the dismissed National Chairman of my party Isaac Ude, dismissed organizing Secretary of my party Muhammad Dirisu connived with one Felix Osakpe who wrote the AA primary results to Al Mustapha. He went and paid money to them and they illegally forged my signature, wrote withdrawer letter, forged an affidavit and submitted to INEC because they have an insider in INEC who is collaborating with them and who is aiding them. They succeeded, even after I have written four letters to the INEC Chairman notifying them of a purported forgery of my signature, INEC did not act on the letter, they still went ahead to allow them to substitute my name. The most important part of it is that the last date of withdrawer for substitution was 15 of July, my name was in the system from the 15 of July to the 25th of July, and ten days later somebody directly opened the quarter for them to operate the new name. How can they be able to have access to operate a new name if somebody did not help them after the last date that substitution has passed, these are the signs of irregularities, fraudulent irregularities that happens in INEC. The Chairman of INEC need to be taken care of and Nigerians needs to come against this, not only me, a lot of people have the same problem in their parties, if you go to court there are thousands of litigations in court, it is causing disorganization in the judicial system and also it is costing money for INEC. It is not good for the new electoral act.

The electoral act says that the candidates must submit withdrawer letter to the party, you have a signature of all the candidates uploaded, when you receive a withdrawer latter as a smart professional you should be able to check the signature of what you have on and what you have on the system ,the affidavit supposed to be the original, they went and submitted the photocopy of the affidavit the commissioner of court have come to the police station and refused knowledge of that affidavit she says she doesn’t know me, the police are doing their work and trying to come out with a report from that

What are the solutions that your party is bringing forward?

We are in court.

What can you say on the present government in power?

Well, the present government in power has done their best according to their capacity. I will say they have done much in certain critical sectors like the economy, security, power. On ASUU strike, they have not done much, by now they should have resolved the ASUU issues, they should tackle insecurity to a certain limits but they have not done much, but this are human beings. I don’t want us to blame my government is not a government of blame, my government is a progressive government of ahead, we don’t look behind, let bye gone be bye gone and let a new Nigeria begins.

What can you say on the style of fighting corruption by the present government in power?

Well, like I just said the government has done all they can do somebody cannot give what he doesn’t have, everybody can act based on the intellectual capacity, they have done their best. Jonathan government did their best, we are coming to do our own in a way that Nigerians will like it and the way that it is going to be more visible in this generation, we are the new age.

Police threatened prosecution against hate speech and cyber bullying, what is your take

Hate is not acceptable at any time, hate speech can cause riot, and it can cause mayhem in the society. Babangida in one of his speech said, say what you want to say but mind your language, everybody has a freedom of speech but you don’t use your speech to insult somebody or engineer violence. I think anybody that is caught in doing hate speech should be prosecuted.

What are your plans on agriculture?

In my blue prints, we have system of smart of agricultural technology. if you go to somewhere like Singapore, Singapore doesn’t have land for agriculture but what they do, they do farming in the house in the building, in a small enclaves they can manufacture a lot of agricultural products, like tomatoes, pepper, potatoes all those ripe vegetables. We have a lot of land mass in Nigeria, we have a lot of man power, we have to encourage our young generation to engage in agricultural production because they see agriculture and farming as an old business for older people, no, we have to let them understand that you can become a billionaire in agriculture. We are going to create smart agricultural technology and create funding that will be able to give people envious mentality towards agriculture because when somebody sees someone who is progressing in agriculture, he wants to join. Nigerians when they see that people are making it in agriculture, everybody both male and female, they will enter into agricultural production. We are going to encourage agriculture through digital technology, through funding and also providing them with axe, tools so that they can do a lot of productions. We will buy them so that that they can do a lot of productions.