Nigeria’s path to sustained industrialization, steady economic growth remains threatened—-MAN

COMFORT EKELEME

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that Nigeria’s path to sustained industrialisation and steady economic growth remains threatened as little to no attention is given to the numerous pressing challenges that limit the performance of the manufacturing sector.

MAN stated this in its second quarter 2024 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Confidence Index, adding that the MCCI dropped from 53.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2024.

The report further noted that all current indicators of manufacturers’ confidence went south due to exorbitant increases in the electricity tariff, aggressive hikes of the interest rates, high exchange rate and persistent inflationary pressure.

“In summary, the Aggregate Index Score of the manufacturing sector relapsed from 53.5 points to 51.9 point in the second quarter of 2024. Clearly, the resumed contraction of the MCCI proves that these are difficult times for operators in the sector.

“All the current indicators of manufacturers’ confidence went south due to the exorbitant increase in the electricity tariff, the aggressive hike of the interest rates, the high exchange rate, the persistent inflationary pressure, the reoccurrence of fuel scarcity as well as the disruptive effect of the Industrial Action observed by the National Labour Congress.

“The situation calls for big concern as the business environment begins to threaten the longstanding resilience of many manufacturers.

“Notwithstanding, the expectation of the manufacturers on business condition and production level in the next quarter remain above the threshold point as there are high hopes that inflation will subside to slightly ease production cost and improve demand for manufactured products,” the report said.

MAN further noted that a rapidly growing economy is only achievable when the binding constraints hindering the performance of the manufacturing sector are confronted head-on.

The Manufacturers CEO Confidence Index (MCCI) is an index constructed by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to measure changes in quarterly pulse of manufacturing activities in relation to movement in the macroeconomy and government policies.

The Index is therefore a barometer used to aggregate the views of CEOs of manufacturing companies on changes in the economy.

The standard diffusion factors considered in the MCCI processes include the Current Business Condition, Business Condition for the Next Three Months, Current Employment Condition (Rate of Employment), Employment Condition for the Next Three Months and Production Level for the Next Three Months.

The index also measures changes in key macroeconomic indicators including sector specific factors that represent Government activities and policy measures in the economy.

Consequently, the effects of movements in Foreign Exchange, Lending Rate, Credit to the manufacturing sector and Capital Expenditure of the Government were also measured.

In addition, it gauges the outcome of changes in business operating environment factors, which include Over-regulation, Multiple taxes/levies, Access to seaports, Local raw-material sourcing, Government’s patronage of Nigerian manufactured goods and Inventory of unsold manufactured products.

The survey instrument used in the fieldwork for the MCCI is a structured questionnaire administered on 400 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of MAN member-companies across the six geo-political zones and Sectoral Groups of the Association through MAN’s branch networks. Since the first edition, MCCI has consistently provided experiential information that are critical to strengthening the evidence-based advocacy creed of the Association.

The index report provides data on the afore-mentioned diffusion factors, macroeconomic indicators, and business operating environment variables, which were analyzed descriptively using tables, simple percentage, and charts. Data provided on the diffusion factors were thereafter used to compute the MCCI, which the weighted average of percentage responses (1=Positive, 0.5=Neutral and 0=Negative) to the diffusion factors.

