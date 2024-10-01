Nigeria’s Independence Celebration: IGP orders tight Security, felicitates with Nigerians on 64th Independence Anniversary

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

As Nigeria celebrates the nation’s 64th Independence, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered water-tight security across the country to create a safe and conducive environment for citizens of our great nation to celebrate this landmark occasion.

As part of the IGP’s comprehensive plan to ensure a seamless celebration, the IGP has ordered the deployment of adequate human and tactical resources to enable a maximum level of security for the independence celebration.

According to a release issued by the Force Public Relations Officer ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the Police, in synergy with other security agencies, will fortify various designated event venues and the major highways across the country, to forestall any threats to lives and property and the celebration.

Additionally, the IGP has directed all personnel deployed for various operations during the celebrations to be courteous and firm in their engagements with members of the public.

The Inspector-General of Police also felicitates with Nigerians as we commemorate our independence anniversary, noting that Nigerians are urged to reflect on the journey, triumphs and challenges that have shaped our nation, honoring the sacrifices of our founding fathers and the generations that have contributed to our nation’s growth, unity and progress.

IGP Egbetokun reiterates that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding our nation’s security, ensuring peaceful coexistence, and upholding the rule of law. We are dedicated to serving our communities with integrity, compassion, and professionalism. As we move forward, let us rekindle our sense of national pride, foster unity, and work together toward a brighter future for all Nigerians.

As we commemorate our journey to freedom and self-governance, let us remember our responsibilities to promote peace and respect for the rule of law.

