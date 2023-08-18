Nigeria’s High Commissioner to  Britain applauds Ohanaeze PG as nationalist

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), His Excellency, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola has qualified the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR as a detribalized Nigerian, a bridge builder and a resourceful committed Igbo Leader who has impacted all sectors of Nigerian economy very positively.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the envoy described Chief Egnr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as a resourceful and committed Igbo Leader who has impacted positively all sections of the Nigerian economy.

Details of the statement reads thus:

“The High Commissioner made the above remark when he played host to the Igbo Leader in the company of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo (UK) chapter led by Chief Mrs Aqueen Ibeto (Adabuzo).

The seasoned diplomat explained immense delight that Chief Iwuanyanwu accepted to serve the Igbo at a time his wise counsel is most needed. He explained that within the short period of his ascendancy as the Igbo Leader, Ahaejiagamba has used his vast contacts and enormous wealth of experience to create an entirely new leadership paradigm in Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“One can conveniently attribute the new wave of clamour for identification with the Igbo ancestry by the Diaspora Igbo to the Iwuanyanwu Midas touch.

” The High Commissioner used the occasion to advise the Nigerian political class to avoid politics of bitterness and rancor, urging all the political stalwarts, irrespective of the political persuasions to strive at all times towards the unity and progress of Nigeria. He added that while political parties will come and go, the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria should remain the ultimate goal of all Nigerians.

“He therefore urged all the political actors in Nigeria to place the interest of Nigeria above personal, ethnic, religious and parochial interests. The High Commissioner enthused that with peace, unity and mutual understanding, Nigeria will surely overcome its present challenges.

“The High Commissioner commended the Igbo community in the UK as good citizens. He also extoled the leadership qualities of Chief Mrs. Aqueen Ibeto, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the UK and informed the guests that the Nigeria High Commission is open to all Nigerians irrespective of class or creed.

Chief Iwuanyanwu thanked Ambassador Isola for hosting him, the wife and the members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo (UK). The Igbo Leader expressed immense gratitude to the High Commissioner for the cordial relationship that exists between the Nigeria High Commission (UK) and the Igbo community under his eventful tenure as the High Commissioner. “Ahaejiagamba stated that he will not take the hospitality extended to him and the Ohanaeze delegation for granted. The Igbo Leader had earlier used the Igbo kola nut to invoke blessings on the Ambassador and members of his family, Ndigbo, Nigerians in general and the people of the United Kingdom. Iwuanyanwu prayed that the Almighty will lighten the burdens on each and every one present. He reminded the audience that Nigeria is blessed with both mineral and human resources and that we owe it a duty to take back our place in the comity of nations as the Giant of Africa.

“The Igbo Leader used the occasion to explain that it has always remained the burning desire of the Igbo to work for the progress and unity of Nigeria. Iwuanyanwu explained that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in collaboration with the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum have remained in the forefront for the unity of Nigeria where social justice, equity, fair play and good governance will be the hallmark of any administration in Nigeria. The Igbo Leader expressed optimism that in no distant time, with the Arewa groups and the Northern Elders Forum, all the ethnic groups in Nigeria will have a common platform where the issues outside party interests and government will be harmonized for the benefit of all Nigerians.”