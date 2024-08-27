Nigeria’s GDP rises by 3.19 percent in Q2 2024 – NBS

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja with agency report

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday said that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 3.19% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024.

The NBS stated this in its Q2 GDP report released on Monday in Abuja.

It said the growth in the GDP, the parameter used to measure a country’s economic growth, was driven by service and the agricultural sectors.

According to the report, the economy experienced a year-on-year growth of 3.19% in real terms during the period .

The report said : “This growth rate surpassed the 2.51% recorded in the second quarter of 2023 and the 2.98% growth seen in the first quarter of 2024.

“The GDP performance in Q2 2024 was primarily driven by the Services sector, which grew by 3.79% and contributed 58.76% to the total GDP.

“The agriculture sector recorded a growth of 1.41%, slightly down from the 1.50% recorded in Q2 2023.

“The industry sector improved significantly, with a growth of 3.53%, compared to the -1.94% decline observed in the second quarter of 2023.

“In terms of GDP share, the industry and services sectors contributed more to the total GDP in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

“The oil sector contributed 5.70% to the total real GDP in Q2 2024, an increase from the 5.34% recorded in the same period of 2023, but a decrease from the 6.38% contribution in the preceding quarter.

“The oil sector experienced a real growth of 10.15% year-on-year in Q2 2024, marking a significant increase of 23.58 percentage points compared to the -13.43% recorded in the same quarter of 2023.

“This growth also represents a 4.45 percentage point rise from the 5.70% recorded in Q1 2024.

“However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the oil sector saw a decline, with a growth rate of -10.51% in Q2 2024.

“The non-oil sector contributed 94.30% in real terms to the nation’s GDP in the second quarter of 2024.

“This is slightly lower than the 94.66% share recorded in the second quarter of 2023 but higher than the 93.62% contribution in the first quarter of 2024.

“The non-oil sector grew by 2.80% in real terms during Q2 2024.

“This growth rate was 0.78 percentage points lower than the 3.58% recorded in the same quarter of 2023, and it matched the 2.80% growth seen in the first quarter of 2024.”

.Firm pledges commitment to empower 50,000 Nigerian youths on modern agriculture

.Urges FG to create enabling environment for farmers

Meanwhile, An indigenous agricultural firm Davidorlah Nigeria Limited has pledged it readiness and commitment to empower over 50,000 young Nigerians on pineapple farming across the country.

The group equally tasked the Federal Government of Nigeria FGN on provision of the enabling environment in order to address food insecurity and crisis in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Assembly, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer CEO of the group, Amb. Oluwasegun Alabi stated that the proposed empowerment plan for Nigerian youths is meant to ensure food sufficiency across the country.

Speaking further, he wondered why Nigeria as the most populous black nation on the surface of the earth should be engulfed in famine observing that the country has enough man power resources and fertile land mass to grow its farm produce.

Responding to questions about secondary school curriculum where Agricultural studies are made optional for secondary schools students, the firm lamented that such stance by government might affect students view on agricultural practices in the Nigeria.

The establishment also advised the federal government to address the pressing issue of food security in the country maintaining that it imperative to engage the right people in the agricultural sector – individuals, organisation with proven track records and a deep understanding of the industry who can offer informed and strategic advice on how to solve these challenges with urgency.

The agricultural expert therefore seek collaboration with individuals, companies, government bodies, and government parastatals to achieve this vision.

According to him, his organization aims to empower 50,000 Nigerian youths and farmers with 50,000 hectares of land, creating jobs and boosting rural communities.