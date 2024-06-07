Nigeria’s future beckons as Tinubu’s infrastructure vision takes shape in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria’s infrastructural transformation has reached a significant milestone with the commissioning of three strategic roads in Abuja’s Central Area.

The roads, completed in record time under the leadership of FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike, represent a gateway to enhanced economic activities, improved accessibility, and a higher quality of life

The inauguration ceremony marked a significant milestone in Abuja’s development, setting a precedent for future infrastructural achievements across Nigeria.

Earlier, the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, praised the President’s focus on completing existing projects, saying, “Your leadership has been the driving force behind this achievement.

We’ve turned a 17-year-old dream into a reality in just one year.” The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, also commended President Tinubu’s leadership, saying, “Your approval to name the N20 road ‘Wole Soyinka Way’ is a testament to your commitment to excellence.”

“Mr. President, this road was first awarded in 2007, with a price tag of 48.5 billion Naira. After multiple revisions, the cost ballooned to 98.8 billion Naira in 2021. But in just one year of your administration, we’ve turned a 17-year-old dream into a reality. This is the power of effective leadership”.

The newly commissioned roads form a vital network that connects some of Abuja’s most important zones, providing a principal route from the Airport Expressway to the Central Area.

Designed for efficiency and safety, the roads feature two main carriageways with two lanes and two bus lanes, plus 41 bridges and retaining walls at various intersections, ensuring smooth travel and minimizing congestion.