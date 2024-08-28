Nigeria’s first Olympics medalist, Maiyegun dies @ 84

Nigeria’s first Olympic Games Medalist, Nojim Maiyegun died on Monday at the age of 83 years.

Maiyegun’s death comes just days after the 60th anniversary of his remarkable achievement at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he won a bronze medal in boxing.

His passing was confirmed by Rudolfine F Soultan, a confidante, on Monday.

“My Jimmy died. I can’t say more about this right now because it’s just horrible.

“The day after tomorrow, we would have been together for 17 years,” the post reads.

Also, a source close to the family of the deceased said Maiyegun breathed his last on Monday morning at his base in Vienna, Austria.

Maiyegun, who became visually impaired a few years ago, was reportedly battling an unnamed illness for a couple of months.

He was the first Nigerian to win an Olympic medal.

Maiyegun was 23 when he won a bronze medal in the light-heavyweight boxing category at Tokyo 1964.

Two years later, in 1966, he won another bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica.

Maiyegun left Nigeria in 1971 to begin a professional boxing career.

He fought 16 times and won 12 —10 of them by knockouts.