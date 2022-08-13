Nigeria’s export drops by N2bn at Jibia Border -Customs

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The Nigeria Customs Service, Katsina Area Command, has reported drop in export at Jibia Border from N2.4bn in June, 2022, to N538m in July, 2022.

The command also recorded a marginal decline in revenue collection in the period under review due to incessant bandits attacks in the Jibia axis.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Chedi Wada, who made this known in Katsina, said the command’s revenue collection dropped from N104m in last June to N99,777,343 in July.

Giving an insight into the operations of the command, Wada said 10,827.40 metric tones of items such as cement, Hibiscus flower (zobo), chilli pepper, animal feeds, tamarind and beverages worth N538m were exported last month.

He was optimistic that the revenue collection and export would greatly improve this month as the command had started recording an improvement following different strategies including joint security measures to discourage smuggling activities and enhance the safety as well as the operations of genuine businessmen and women.

According to Wada, the command impounded nine vehicles with total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N45.6m and seized various items worth N28,123,524.

