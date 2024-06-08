Nigeria’s energy sector receives a boost with inauguration of Nedogas’ Kwale Gas Gathering Facilities

The 300 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) Kwale Gas Gathering (KGG) Facility and the upgraded Nedogas Processing Plant (NGPP) in Delta State has been commissioned by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo. This landmark event signifies a major step forward in Nigeria’s energy sector, underscoring the nation’s collective commitment to innovation, sustainability, and economic development.

“The Nedogas Plant and the Kwale Gas Gathering Facility are not just infrastructure projects; they represent a significant leap in our nation’s ability to harness and utilize natural gas resources efficiently. The Nedogas Plant will enhance our capacity to process natural gas into critical products, thus boosting our domestic supply and export capabilities”, Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman and CEO of Nedogas Development Company Limited (NDCL), Engr. Emeka Ene, said that “the event is a significant milestone for Nigeria’s journey towards harnessing our natural gas resources for economic growth and environmental sustainability”, adding that the facility is not just a hub; it is a beacon of opportunity for the entire region.

Ene extended his appreciation to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) for their unwavering support and collaborative spirit which was instrumental in bringing the visionary project to fruition.

The KGG Facility, with an impressive capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd), is a testament to innovation, determination, and strategic partnerships. Located in Ndokwa West LGA, Kwale in Delta State, it addresses the challenge of stranded gas resources by providing infrastructure for gas gathering, compression, injection, and metering. This unlocks the potential of natural gas fields in the OML56 oil province and offers independent operators a viable and immediate pathway to market. The Nedogas Plant in Energia’s Ebendo field, just 3 kilometers away, boasts an initial gas injection capacity of 25 MMscfd.

“As we ramp up the injected gas volumes, we look forward to receiving additional gas from neighboring fields operated by First Hydrocarbon Nigeria (FHN), Pillar Oil, Chorus Energy, and Midwestern Oil & Gas,” stated Engr. Ene.

Aligned with Nigeria’s “Decade of Gas” initiative, these projects transition from gas flaring to gas monetization, promising cleaner energy and a healthier environment. Engr. Ene highlighted the socio-economic benefits, stating, “By creating hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, these facilities will contribute significantly to the economic upliftment of the host and nearby communities.”

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe (FNSE), expressed his appreciation to all the stakeholders involved in the remarkable project.

“The success of these projects also highlights the importance of collaboration between the government, private sector, and local communities. It is through such partnerships that we can achieve meaningful progress and ensure that the benefits of our natural resources are widely shared. The NCDMB remains committed to fostering such collaborations and creating an enabling environment for investment and innovation”, Ogbe said.

The Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. (Chief) Sheriff Oborevwori, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Monday Onyeme, said that “the Nedogas Plant and the Kwale Gas Gathering Facility represent critical infrastructure in our state’s burgeoning energy sector. These projects are more than just industrial installations; they are pillars of progress that will support the socio-economic development of Delta State and Nigeria at large. These projects are not only providing cleaner energy but also creating jobs, fostering local industry, and contributing to a more sustainable environment”.

With an estimated 180 billion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, Nigeria stands at the cusp of a new era in energy. The Nedogas and KGG Facility are shining examples of how the country can harness this potential to build a sustainable future.