Nigeria’s energy sector in 2022 shaped by many challenges  

UGO AMADI

As the curtains draw for the year 2022, the energy sector witnessed a lot of activities, transformation and challenges with global energy transition and Petroleum Industry Act still tops the agenda for the Federal Government.

Also, the year was marked by enormous encounters in which the oil and gas industry in Nigeria failed to make an impressive mark. As a critical industry, it failed to live up to the expectations of being Nigeria’s key revenue earner, struggling in its capacity to take advantage of rising international oil prices and back home, falling short in making important fuels available for consumers.

It is noteworthy that the year 2022 was a year in which scarcity of petrol nationwide, especially in Lagos, Abuja and surroundings became the norm rather than the exception; in which the availability of aviation fuel became as unpredictable as the weather and diesel prices skyrocketed to the heavens, literally making it high-priced.

In the other hand, there have been mixed feelings, intrigues and drama, which are rare words that superlatively describe the energy sector in Nigeria in 2022. This is bearing in mind the lingering face-off between labour and government over the proposed increase in tariff and pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

While the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) held the masses by the jugular as Nigerians struggled with the high rise in prices of goods and services, the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act on the other hand served as good news in a sector filled with drama and suspense for the entire year, which (2022) witnessed an unprecedented hike in the price of LPGs also known as cooking gas, across the country.

The increment forced some low-income families to go back to firewood and stove, which was a setback to the government’s aspirations to deepen gas utilisation in the country.

As at January, the price of cooking gas ranged from N6,000 to N7,000 depending on the location, but few days to the end of the year in December, it was sold for between N8,500 and N11,000.

Marketers attribute the hike to global supply challenges, high international prices, limited availability of foreign exchange and high exchange rates.

Mr. Bassey Essien, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), also blamed the increment on the reintroduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on imported LPG.

In 2020 December, President Muhammadu Buhari launched an autogas scheme as part of measures to douse the uproar from organised labour over the skyrocketting price of PMS and electricity tariff.

From the unavailability of petrol to the shortage of jet A1 or even the near absence of kerosene, regarded as the fuel of the poor anywhere in the country, 2022 will pass one of the most difficult in terms of disruption in the supply of products to consumers.

The scarcity of the fuels was closely followed by the rising diesel prices which sold for over N800 in a country that cannot boast of anything close to reliable power supply.

This has forced businesses to close shops and for those who decided to stay in business hugely increased the cost of operations. Inevitably, this cost was pushed to final consumers whose revenues were wiped out by the surging inflation.

The sole fuel importer, the NNPC, during the year, gave several excuses, including the imported adulterated fuel in February, disruption caused by the Sallah festivities, the flooding which cut Abuja and the north from the rest of the country and recently bad roads in Lagos for the deficit supply.

As for the recurring aviation fuel scarcity, domestic airlines under the aegis of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) last week warned Nigerians of impending disruptions in scheduled flight operations due to the scarcity of the fuel.

“While we do our utmost best to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, we plead for the understanding of the travelling public in the circumstance.

“We also call on the concerned authorities including product importers and marketers to do their best to resolve this ugly situation so as to ease the stress it brings on the travelling public,” Prof Obiora Okonkwo, spokesman of the group, said.

But earlier in the year, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said the current aviation fuel scarcity in the country with its attendant high cost was not peculiar to Nigeria. The management of petrol subsidy or the lack of it remained very problematic during the year, resulting in over N4 trillion or about 25 per cent of Nigeria’s total budget being spent on a single product.

While the PIA stipulates the removal of fuel subsidy, the implementation of that part of the law has been suspended until around June next year when the Muhammadu Buhari administration must have exited the leadership of the country and effectively pushing the decision to the next government.

The current administration has predicted that retaining petrol subsidy in the current form would cost Nigeria nearly N7 trillion in 2023, further widening deficit spending.

The World Bank had advised Nigeria to phase out petrol subsidy and redirect the fiscal resources to investments in infrastructure, education and health services, arguing that Nigeria basically subsidises the rich, rather than the much-trumpeted poor and vulnerable.

Also the year 2022 saw the postponement of the implementation of key parts of the PIA, especially the part which codified the deregulation of the petroleum downstream. The year also witnessed the embarrassing confusion, which heralded President Buhari’s approval/disapproval of the Seplat/ExxonMobil acquisition deal.

In review, 2022 saw the payment of high amount of fuel subsidies never before seen in the history of Nigeria, hitting over N4 trillion in all, curtailing investment in critical sectors and deepening Nigeria’s debt crisis.

It was worrisome to stakeholders that the year saw the massive theft of Nigeria’s crude oil, which practically crumbled the activities of operators in the country’s oil and gas industry, subsequently almost bringing the economy to its knees.

As if those were not enough predicaments for a single year, in 2022, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) halted payments to the Federation Account, a joint pool from where the federal, state and local governments draw revenues at the end of every month.

However, the first quarter of 2022 also saw the nation witnessed the importation of adulterated petrol, causing an unprecedented disruption to product supply, damaging private and commercial vehicles and leading to the usual blame game. The authorities vowed to punish defaulters.

“All defaulting suppliers have been put on notice for remedial actions and NNPC will work with the authority to take further necessary actions in line with subsisting regulations”, a statement from the NNPC stated.

Buhari followed the NNPC’s affirmation with his own. According to the president, the persons involved must “be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them”.

As can be predicted by Nigerians, till today, there’s no public record that those who were clearly responsible for the negligence were punished or even reprimanded. In the same vein, Nigerians whose vehicles were impacted by the bad fuel have been left to lick their wounds.

The drama surrounding the botched Seplat Energy’s acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from Exxon Mobil Corporation, basically exposed how seemingly uncoordinated the petroleum sector is and how players can work at cross-purposes.

The back-and-forth, which heralded Buhari’s approval of the acquisition and then the disapproval by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) hours later, sent shock waves to the industry and apparently projected the wrong signals, as it were to foreign investors.

Forty-eight hours after the president, who is also the Minister of Petroleum Resources, sanctioned the deal, he had withdrawn his consent, blaming the lack of coordination among the concerned agencies for the confusion. He explained that he had weighed the likely ramifications of the earlier decision.

The N1.283 billion sales and purchase deal, which the presidency earlier hailed as being able to draw foreign investment into the oil sector, would have overridden the long-drawn attempt by the NNPC to block the deal.

Being a global industry, the aftermath of the president’s back-and-forth, experts argued, was capable of scaring serious minded investors in the sector in Nigeria.

However, Nigeria has an almost inexhaustible volume of untapped gas resources, even as much as 208 TCF. But it’s rarely available for deployment when needed because of lack of investment in the subsector and subsequently an almost inexistent infrastructure.

Despite the large gas reserves, the country is not able to satisfy local consumption, let alone ship enough for export.

During the year, on the back of the Russia-Ukraine war, pressure from Europe for Nigeria to increase supply to the continent as it attempted to wean itself off Russian gas, basically failed to yield fruits.

In spite of the much-talked-about ‘Decade of Gas’, nothing remarkably groundbreaking took place in 2022 to push the envelope towards a gas-powered economy. For the little that was produced in-country, prices skyrocketed, returning many Nigerians to the use of firewood for cooking.

Nigeria’s electricity supply also continued to suffer intermittent failure, due partly to deficit supply of gas to meet their obligations to the power Generation Companies (Gencos).

Nigeria wants to achieve a net-zero emissions energy system

Nonetheless, it is expedient to note that Nigeria’s energy transition which is motivated by the need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and alleviate energy poverty by 2050, remains top priority and critical point in global energy transition agenda.

Consequently, several technologies are being developed for production of renewable energy resources as well as natural gas, which are considered low-carbon emitting sources. New technology for extracting hydrogen from natural gas has been developed. These technologies are also becoming economically competitive with conventional energy sources (crude oil, coal, etc.).

In November 2021, at the United Nations climate change conference (COP26) held in Glasgow, President Muhammadu Buhari announced Nigeria’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. Following this, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo launched Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP) on August 24, 2022, establishing the country’s strategy to reach a net-zero emissions energy system by 2060. Nigeria’s energy sector accounts for about 65 per cent of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions

The ETP is commendable. But Nigeria’s past efforts to make its energy system more sustainable, including the Nigerian Renewable Energy Master Plan, have fallen far short of their goals. Analysis suggests Nigeria might now have a difficult time realizing the key objectives of the ETP for the same reasons: this policy (like others before it) fails to prioritize economic development coupled with poor planning, weak institutional and fiscal frameworks.

How can Nigeria’s ETP avoid similar setbacks? Because decarbonization strategies are often far too expensive and detached from the day-to-day reality of low-income populations, Nigeria’s capacity to reach net zero is contingent on raising its population out of poverty, first and foremost. With this lens, a critical analysis of the Nigerian ETP reveals additional and complementary actions that could be taken to realize a net zero emissions energy system.

In 2022, NNPC signed various Memoranda of Association (MoU) with many countries, including the national oil companies of Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone in furtherance of the planned Nigeria-Morocco Gas pipeline project.

The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project has been in the works for years and is an initiative of the federal government and the Kingdom of Morocco.

It is a 5,600 kilometres gas pipeline project traversing 13 African countries namely: Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania to Morocco. Once completed, the project will supply about 3 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day (3bscf/d) from Nigeria to the Kingdom of Morocco and subsequently to Europe.

The year also saw the NNPC Limited, according to the national oil company, sealing a $1.4 billion external project finance agreement for hydrocarbon projects in the Niger Delta.

The agreement, codenamed Project Panther (under the NNPC Limited/Chevron Nigeria Limited joint venture), was sealed at the signing ceremony held in London.

Also, after a prolonged dispute that hobbled oil production of Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 123, 124, 126 and 137, operated by Addax Petroleum Nigeria Limited, the company reached a close-out and signing ceremony of an asset transfer, settlement and exit agreement with the NNPC.

Although long overdue, Nigeria has also begun the repair of its refineries, which the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, says will help stop the importation of petroleum products before or around the third quarter of 2023. It’s unclear how feasible this projection is.

Sylva said the refurbished refinery in the city of Port Harcourt in the oil-producing Niger Delta would be delivering 60,000 barrels per day of refined crude by the end of this December. The year has roughly four days to end.

It’s also the year the federal government and all concerned agencies moved to stop the embarrassing oil theft which had hobbled drilling in the country, hiring local security groups, literally putting the feet of the security agencies to fire. In 2022, the NNPC said it has acquired equipment to monitor its oil and gas assets in real time.

That wasn’t all. The NNPC in 2022, transformed from a government funded organisation to a ‘commercial’, ‘profit-oriented’ organisation, which it said will see it operate in the mould of Saudi Aramco.

During the outgoing year, the national oil company also acquired the assets of OVH Energy Marketing (OVHEM), owner and operator of the Oando downstream assets.

This, it said, was in line with its vision to maintain a leading position in the Nigerian petroleum downstream sector.

Though quite slow, the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) natural gas project continued in 2022, raising hope that in years to come, Nigeria could ramp up production despite the current dearth of infrastructure.

During the year, the NNPC posted its second consecutive year of ‘profit’, announcing N674.1 billion in the 2021 financial period and growing it from N287 billion in 2020. The figure represented an increase of N387 billion or 134.8 per cent when compared to the previous N287 billion recorded in 2020.

2023 Projection for the industry

In their projections for the future, experts believe that the PIA has created opportunities for growth in oil and gas infrastructure development, if fully implemented.

Mr. Bala Wunti, Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), expressed optimism that Final Investment Decisions would be taken on some critical projects by 2023.

Wunti said some of the projects, which were being executed by the IOCs and the NNPC were suspended for years due to uncertainty in the oil and gas sector. He said the enactment of the PIA had restored investors’ confidence in the industry and repositioned Nigeria to optimise its hydrocarbon resources.

Mr. Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, said the projects attracted by the PIA would create a lot of opportunities for local content in

Way forward for Nigeria’s energy sector

Reviewing the current state of energy, oil and gas sector in the country in 2022, stakeholders and energy experts have declared that the challenges confronting the sector would lead to its total collapse if left unattended to.

According to them, uncertainties over crude oil prices, recent global pandemic COVID-19, pipeline vandalism, scarcity of foreign exchange, change in leadership, power sector reforms challenges, issues around the regulatory environment, security as well as the appraisal of capital investment and how it impacts revenues and operational effectiveness have remained a big nut to crack in the sector.

The huge oil and gas resource base, which currently stands at about 38 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 197 trillion cubic feet of gas, has positioned the country as one of the key players in the global energy supply. Yet, Nigeria scores 42 of 100 points and ranks 55 among 89 assessments in the 2017 Resource Governance Index (RGI).

Unfortunately, Nigeria currently maintains an economically unstable negative net energy trade balance in which the nation exports virtually all the crude oil produced and imports a substantial part of its refined petroleum product needs while under-utilizing other energy sources such as bitumen, coal, lignite, and shale oil, thereby leading to a mono commodity economy that is largely dependent on crude oil export.

It is against the backdrop of low oil price, dwindling oil revenue that there have been strident calls for the nation to diversify her economy from the monolithic economy and absolute dependence on oil into other areas to sustain the nation in terms of revenue generation.