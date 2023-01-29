Nigeria’s energy plan: State House leads way for public buildings, says Gambari

The Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari says the State House will lead the way in keying into the global shift towards renewable energy choices by government institutions.

“This is in line with Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan,” Gambari, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, when he received a three-man team on a courtesy visit from EM-ONE Energy Solutions.

The visit was a follow-up to an earlier presentation on options available to the State House to address its energy challenges.

The plan seeks to tackle the dual crises of energy poverty and climate change with renewable energy contributing at least 30 per cent to the energy mix by the year 2030.

“The world is now focused on reducing the effect of climate change. What we are looking for is an energy solution that comes with environmental sustainability,” Gambari said.

”For us in the State House, there is the need to live by example. Just like I was impressed by your first presentation, your growing capacity and technological innovation continued to enhance your ability to deliver on your projections,” he continued.

Gambari told the EM-ONE train that he is happy they could upscale the renewable energy solution with more space for the solar panels and that they came forward with an update which will enhance Nigeria’s process of deciding which way to go.

”State House cannot afford not to be at the forefront with the First Family here, and we cannot afford blackouts and need to reduce how much we spend on diesel and cut down on carbon footprint; so this is the direction we want to go,” he asserted.

The Chief Executive Officer of EM-ONE, Mir Islam, thanked the Chief of Staff for the opportunity given to the team, noting that ”having grown up in this country, we don’t want Nigeria to be left behind in the global energy transition programme.

“More than 50 per cent of the energy need of the State House can be provided in Phase One and can go up to 80 per cent, but for space constraints with the possibility to export the excess power generated into the national grid in line with the Energy Transition Plan of Nigeria on public utilities.”

He added that the company’s Pilot Renewable Energy at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Mabushi, Abuja, is a good case study for other public buildings in Nigeria.

According to him, a similar project would provide the resilience and the cost-saving measure that the State House requires.

“State House, being a very important edifice would be a role model for all other public buildings especially as climate change is now a point of global focus,” he said.

The State House Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar said he brought the team following the charge by the Chief of Staff to work out the best way out of the growing power challenges of the State House.

According to him, the team will also address the prohibitive cost of power generation as well as the unsustainable carbon footprint on the environment, which is not environmentally friendly and also costly to sustain.

”Based on this, we invited EM-ONE for a presentation which recommended the option of a renewable energy solution which is the current trend the world over,” he said.

”So, they provided options in their initial presentation which will enable us to scale down what we spend on power and are here with a follow-up presentation with additional value-adds to enable us to arrive at a decision for a sustainable power solution for the State House.”