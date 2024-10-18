Nigeria’s Economic Future Brightens as Abuja Unveils Nine Infrastructure Projects

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Nigeria is poised for economic growth, and Abuja is at the forefront of this development. At the inaugural Abuja Business and Investment Summit, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, and Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, emphasized the need for sustainable investments and inclusive growth .

Wike highlighted Abuja’s strategic importance as a hub for innovation and economic growth, citing infrastructure development and security as key focus areas to attract and retain investments.

He announced nine major infrastructure projects to improve connectivity and position Abuja as a leading investment destination. “Infrastructure is the backbone of any successful investment,” Wike stated.

"Infrastructure is the backbone of any successful investment, and we are committed to ensuring seamless connectivity within the FCT," he stated, emphasizing the administration's commitment to creating a solid foundation for businesses to thrive.

Wike reiterated the administration’s commitment to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which he described as the backbone of Nigeria’s economy. Through initiatives providing access to funding, training, and other resources, the administration seeks to build a robust ecosystem that will drive economic growth. Wike encouraged investors to explore the diverse opportunities available in the FCT and pledged continued support for projects aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, positioning Abuja as a thriving hub for business and innovation.

The summit, themed "Optimizing Investments Through Partnership," brought together stakeholders to explore opportunities in sectors like real estate, technology, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, construction, mining, and renewable energy.

In his keynote address, Soludo called for a renewed focus on sustainable investments, emphasizing the need for inclusive growth that benefits the entire population. He cautioned that not all foreign investments are beneficial and stressed the importance of empowering local industries, particularly in manufacturing, to generate sustainable jobs and reduce reliance on foreign imports.

Earlier in her welcome address, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abuja Investment Company Limited, stated that the summit was designed to showcase investment opportunities in the FCT and provide a platform for networking among local and international investors.

“I am confident that our carefully selected and distinguished panelists will offer valuable insights and thought-provoking ideas that will pave the way for economic prosperity for our company and participating investors,” she said. Tamuno expressed her belief that the discussions during the event would inspire participants to think bigger and push the boundaries of what is possible in business and investment.

The Abuja Business and Investment Summit aims to showcase Abuja’s potential as a thriving investment destination, providing a platform for networking among local and international investors ¹. With Nigeria’s burgeoning economy and strategic location, Abuja is poised to become a hub for business and innovation.