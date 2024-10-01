Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary marks new era of financial freedom, sustainable growth, prosperity – Dangiwa

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has said that Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary will mark the dawn of a new era of prosperity, urging citizens to view the current challenges as essential sacrifices for the nation’s sustainable development.

In his Independence Day goodwill message, the Minister emphasized that this year’s celebration will be remembered as a turning point, where the country begins to fully harness its resources for the collective benefit of all Nigerians.

He highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership in dismantling long-standing barriers to growth, such as fuel subsidies and the multiple foreign exchange windows that had stifled the nation’s progress.

“The hemorrhaging of our national wealth has been stopped under President Tinubu. We are transitioning into a new phase where Nigeria’s resources are being channeled into critical infrastructure, driving industrial growth, strengthening the economy, and making our country a more prosperous and livable place,” Dangiwa stated.

He further remarked that, “Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are witnessing unprecedented reforms, particularly in housing and urban development. Our sector has seen transformational strides never before achieved.”

Dangiwa detailed significant achievements, noting that the government is currently constructing 6,612 housing units across 13 states and the FCT, with many nearing completion. He underscored the Ministry’s commitment to a “Zero Tolerance for Uncompleted Projects” policy and highlighted ongoing urban renewal and slum upgrading initiatives in over 26 locations nationwide, providing essential infrastructure such as roads, water, electricity, and streetlights.

The Minister spotlighted the forthcoming National Social Housing Fund, a demonstration of President Tinubu’s pledge to make homeownership accessible to all Nigerians, regardless of income.

“We are also collaborating with the World Bank and exploring other avenues to improve land administration, aiming to unlock more than $300 billion in dormant capital,” he added.

