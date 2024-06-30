Nigerians Welcome Launch Of ZTE Latest Mobile Phones

The Nigerian mobile ecosystem witnessed a historic moment on Friday, June 28, 2024, with the grand launch of ZTE’s latest mobile range, spearheaded by a strategic partnership with TD Africa, the leading tech products distributor in the continent. The event showcased an impressive lineup of ZTE’s latest mobile devices, including the ZTE V60 Design, Nubia Neo2, and Nubia Focus Pro. These mobile phones, which sold out with a huge pre-order at the launch, are a new generation of lifestyle mobile phones delivered in anticipation of the AI disruption.

The launch was graced by the presence of prominent figures, with the Chairman of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and former Executive Chairman of Nigeria Communications Commission, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe as chief guest of honour, and the founder and Chairman of TD Africa, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, leading the prestigious lineup of attendees. CEOs in the tech and e-commerce sectors were in attendance. The event garnered significant media attention, and major media houses led by Arise News captured it. This widespread coverage underscored the importance of the launch and the potential it holds for the Nigerian mobile market.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, the Chief guest of honour, praised the collaboration between ZTE and TD Africa. He highlighted the importance of continued innovation and transparency in the industry. He congratulated TD Africa Distribution on its 25th anniversary and expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. He concluded by advocating for reduced mobile phone tariffs in Nigeria to enable wider accessibility.

Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, a visionary in the African tech space, echoed Dr. Ndukwe’s enthusiasm, expressing his excitement about the future of this partnership. He charged the partners of TD Africa to remain steadfast in the tech industry, poised for short-term growth and long-term profitability. His words resonated deeply with the audience, emphasizing the collective responsibility to drive technological advancement and accessibility across Africa.

TD Africa, known for its strategic partnerships and commitment to excellence, has once again demonstrated why it is a leader in the tech distribution space. TD partners with international companies, including well-known names in the sector like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Dell Technologies, HP and Starlink. This event not only highlighted the strength of its partnership with ZTE but also reinforced its role as a catalyst for technological advancement in Nigeria.

The heart of the launch ceremony revolved around the unveiling of ZTE’s latest mobile range. Attendees were treated to a captivating presentation that showcased the distinct features and functionalities of the ZTE V60 Design, Nubia Neo2, and Nubia Focus Pro. These devices, designed to cater to a wide range of needs for Nigerian users, offer exceptional performance, sleek designs, and cutting-edge technology. These mobile phones are designed for those who appreciate quality and style, and are yet pocket-friendly. The ZTE V60 Design, in particular, is anticipated to revolutionize the smartphone market with its state-of-the-art features and user-friendly interface.

The launch event was more than just a showcase of new products; it was a celebration of innovation, partnership, and the promise of a brighter technological future. Attendees were treated to a night of music, entertainment, and an exquisite dinner. The event also featured a live raffle draw, where five lucky winners walked away with brand-new ZTE phones. The joy and excitement were palpable as the winners were announced, adding an extra layer of celebration to the evening.

Chioma Chimere, Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa, spoke about the importance of making advanced technology accessible to all. According to her, “This partnership between TD Africa and ZTE marks a new era in the mobile landscape of Africa. By leveraging TD Africa’s extensive distribution network and ZTE’s innovative technology, we are set to redefine the dynamics of the mobile industry, bringing unparalleled value and choice to our customers.”

In addition, Mrs. Chimere announced a special pre-order incentive. Partners who pre-ordered 200 ZTE devices at the launch would receive a free 32-inch Smart television. She emphasized TD Africa and ZTE’s commitment to fulfilling orders of any size, assuring partners and customers that TD will meet their needs regardless of the quantity.

Mr. Ding Deng Kerwin, CEO of ZTE Nigeria, unveiled the ZTE range and expressed his gratitude to TD Africa’s leadership and partners. He emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, stating that we must keep moving forward and let dreams connect with reality. He also highlighted ZTE’s commitment to delivering exceptional performance, sleek designs, and cutting-edge technology.

The launch concluded with a networking session that provided an excellent platform for industry leaders and tech enthusiasts to connect and discuss the future of mobile technology in Nigeria. Guests departed with not only a deeper understanding of the ZTE product line but also with swag bags filled with gifts, solidifying a memorable experience.