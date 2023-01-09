Nigerians urge to truly love themselves and elect leaders that can address their critical needs. 

Emmanuel Awari – Jalingo

Nigerians have been called upon to truly love themselves and elect leaders that can address their most critical, common, and basic needs.

The Bishop of Crown of Life Bible Church House of David, Bishop Innocent Rubiruka Solomon made the call while giving his message for the year 2023.

He gave the message in a statement issued to our Correspondent in Jalingo.

“We cannot continue to elect leaders who will be giving us excuses in the midst of the abundance of everything in our country.

“There will soon be an outburst of the glory of God amongst the nations in a manner that will shock the world. I have seen the finger of God revealed in our days that will turn the world upside down for positive good in the most dramatic manner.

“Then men shall say that INDEED PROPHECY HAS COME TO PASS IN OUR DAYS AND ALL MEN WILL BE AMAZED at UTTER AMAZEMENT.

According to the statement, the impact of that move of God coming ahead will begin to be felt in Nigeria.

It further said that there will be a remarkable turnaround in the political landscape of Nigeria in the coming days, months, and years.

“God has heard the prayers of His people and will cause an unprecedented shift in the political arrangements of the nation in order to fulfill His good will for the nation and end the years of suffering, hardship, waste, devastations, despair, and sorrow. God will arise and stand on the side of the masses.

“The saying in the Holy Scriptures that: “I returned and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all” (Eccle 9:11) will come to fulfillment in Nigeria.

Bishop Solomon discloses that the knowledge that power comes from God will be visibly demonstrated in Nigeria to silence those who trust in horses and chariots without care and regard to the ways of God and His acts.

He admonishes Nigerians to be patriotic to the nation first before any consideration; of tribe religion, region, and political affiliations.

“You should truly love yourselves by electing leaders at all levels that will not repeat the mistakes, miscalculations, and utter failure and incompetence of most past leaders that failed to address the most critical, common, and basic needs of Nigerians – he said.

“Nigeria remains even today a very rich and highly endowed nation with enough resources to cater for the needs of her citizens in terms of creating meaningful development, ensuring the security of lives and property, and defending and preserving the sovereignty of the nation.

“The potentials are huge as we can see in the human resources, natural endowment, and opportunities that undeniably abound in the country – he added.