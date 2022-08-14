Nigerians to enjoy free delivery, subsidy on quality medicines from Monday

Nigerians can now enjoy free delivery of highly subsidised quality medicines to their preferred locations nationwide effective from Monday, August 15, 2022, courtesy of Konga Kares – a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project spearheaded by Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant in partnership with Med-Direct Community Pharmacy, a tech-driven online retail pharmacy.

Discounts of up to 12% are on offer for patients on managed health conditions and reliant on routine prescription drugs for diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol, asthma and arthritis, among others, while a 10% discount is available for regular medicines, nutraceuticals or high-performing supplements for people who wish to enhance their health, lifestyle and beauty goals.

The project, which will be executed via Konga Kares, the CSR arm of the Konga Group, is set to run for an initial 18 months with a pilot phase commencing in Lagos from Monday.

Also, retired and serving civil servants, military and paramilitary service men/women and their families, lecturers in institutions of higher learning, teachers and those who are above 60 years of age can enjoy an additional incentive of 2% discount off their supply of prescription drugs once they sign up for periodic refills of their prescription medicines.

The subsidised medicines are available for purchase on Konga.com with same day delivery at no cost in Lagos.

Other locations are expected to follow suit after the pilot phase in Lagos, with Konga Kares subsidising the cost of free deliveries to the last mile for all orders/prescriptions received. Also, interested shoppers are encouraged to open wallets on KongaPay for ease of payment and confirmation.

The initiative is aimed at mitigating the harsh effects of the global economic crunch, while also improving access and reducing the cost of quality medicare for Nigerians. In addition, the project has been identified by Med-Direct and Konga Kares as part of efforts to contribute their own little quota to the achievement of one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) identified by the United Nations, specifically Goal 3.4.1 which is aimed at cutting premature death due to chronic (non-communicable) diseases by one third come 2030 in all countries.

‘‘We are confident of improving the health and well-being of millions of Nigerians through this partnership with Konga Kares, while also delivering good value for money and reducing the prevalence of fake medicines,’’ disclosed Pharm. Ifeanyi Ogbolu, Head of Retail Operations, Med-Direct Africa.

‘‘Interested shoppers can reach out to us via WhatsApp on +234 907 729 9649 for enquiries or to upload their prescriptions and interact with our team of experienced pharmacists for verification before supplies are made. We are also ready to take orders for supplements, lifestyle products and other medications for swift and free delivery to customers nationwide.’’

Furthermore, he disclosed that the initiative equally presents a fitting opportunity for interested and public-spirited Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to purchase quality drugs and have same delivered at no cost to friends, families, the less privileged and communities of their choice across Nigeria. Also, he emphasized that local and international donor agencies can leverage the partnership to deliver drugs and other medical supplies in bulk to needy or beneficiary communities or to target groups across Nigeria free of charge.

Konga Kares has regularly identified with and empowered critical segments of the population in need of a helping hand and other identified target beneficiaries in Nigeria. In addition to delivering exceptional value during the COVID-19 regime by supplying quality food and drugs to thousands of Nigerian families free of charge, Konga Kares is also known to discount prices for essential products to families during the Christian and Moslem fasting and festive periods.