Nigerians don’t need to travel abroad over kidney challenge – CMD

The Chief Medical Director of Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital, Ado Ekiti, Dr Kolawole Ogundipe, has expressed concern that many Nigerians having kidney problems are still considering travelling out of the country to get medical attention.

Ogundipe, who said there was hope in the country for such patients, said accessing treatment in Nigeria, apart from being cheaper, would allow the patients to access follow-up checks and treatment after such transplant.

The CMD spoke in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, while disclosing that AMSH, between September 15 and 17, 2023 successfully conducted six kidney transplants, making it 14 kidney transplants since October 2021.

Ogundipe, however, called on the Federal Government to initiate policies that would address the challenges in the nation’s health sector, including implementing policies that will stabilize the naira against the dollar.

He said, “I can tell you that the six patients are doing fine and recovering well. All six patients are hale and hearty. Their donors have since returned home. Our hospital has stringent rules and procedures guiding it whenever people appear to donate to patients.

“You don’t have to travel out of the country to get help in terms of kidney conditions. We want to let people know that when they feel there is no hope, there is hope here at AMSH.”

Ogundipe said that the hospital could render dialysis services to as many patients as possible with its 16 dialysis machines and conduct various surgeries with its six modular theatres as it has been doing since inception.

Nephrologist and the Head of the Kidney Transplant Medical Team, Dr Olusegun Aremu, while lamenting the increasing level of kidney issues among people, said ABUAD hospital had come to put an end to medical tourism over kidney transplants. He added that the hospital was already providing solutions to the challenges.

Aremu, who said that Nigeria was among the top 10 countries with the highest burden of kidney challenges, called on stakeholders to step up advocacy on preventive measures for kidney failures in society.

“The issue of kidney failure is on the increase and I will say there is a need for us to intensify our efforts on health education. Also, we should have the habit of checking our health status regularly to detect early possible red flags.

“People should place value on their health by doing what is right always, taking a lot of water, reducing intake of salt and avoiding drug abuse. Also, those who have high blood pressure and diabetes should treat such vigorously,” he noted.