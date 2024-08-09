Nigerians deserve to know the complete story of oil industry’s crisis – Bode George

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George on Thursday has called on President Bola Tinubu to unravel the alleged profligacy in oil industry, noting that Nigerians deserve to know the complete truth.

The elder statesman made the plea in an interactive session with media men at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, saying the country is currently in intensive care that required experienced surgeons to remedy it from collapsing.

Recall that amidst allegations of sabotage in the petroleum industry, the Senate had raised questions over $1.5 billion approved in 2021 for the turn-around maintenance of the Port Harcourt Refinery with little or no result.

Consequently, the upper chamber lamented that it was unfair and wrong to treat government businesses or public companies as orphans while private businesses are flourishing and thriving.

The Leader of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the alleged economic sabotage in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele raised the questions at a session with stakeholders in the industry at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on Wednesday.

The session was attended by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Malam Melee Kyari; Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Mr. Farouk Ahmed, among others.

Also, there had been claims and counter-claims about Dangote refinery which had distorted the smooth operation of the multi-billion dollar refining industry.

In an attempt to lend a voice, the PDP cheiftain said, “Having gone through training in the country, if I see things are not going right, it is a matter of expressing myself.

“We need the intervention of surgeons who have gone through it before to give us fresh breath. The solution that has been proferred by this administration is not working.

“I want to appeal to this Government. What exactly is the truth about oil industry? The President said we will sell crude oil to Aliko in naira, look at the debt portfolio of Nigeria, what future do we have?

“Who is the minister of Information because we haven’t heard him. Aliko said he gave N100 million dollars to my government over Ibeju Lekki refinery, who were the beneficiaries? My perception of the oil industry is that it is very deceptive.

Continuing, he added, “Kyari said he will talk at the right time. When is the right time? Rome is burning, nobody is talking.

“Is it true that there was a time when it was only Oando that was lifting crude oil? Mr President and his team must address this issue. What is happening in the oil industry we want to know the complete story of oil industry,” George queried.

He further urged the federal government to summon all the former Chief Executive Officers of commerical banks to a board room, saying they would have to be questioned on what they did with billions of dollars they received.

He noted, “Get all the former CEOs into a board room. What did they do with all the money they had got. The dollars given to them, where are they? I hope Cardoso will be strong enough to do the efficiency of his family. The round tripping did not start now.”

While speaking about the nationwide protests to call attention of the Federal Government to hardship prevalent in the country, he said, “What is happening in the north is a reflection of the restlessness of the youth. Awolowo emphasized the need for education. Education makes people easy to rule difficult to deceive. They have been to universities, colleges, why don’t they have jobs? So they went back to the harmlets.”

On the constitution, the elder statesman reiterated the need for restructuring, saying the president should revisit the 2014 confab report to address the imbalances in the polity.

“We can’t continue like this. The system we are running is not working,” he argued.