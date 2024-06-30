Nigerians commend military’s sustained onslaught against terrorists

.There’ll be peace across Nigeria in foreseeable future –COAS

Nigerians have commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja’s, sustained onslaught in the fight against terrorists nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on assumption of office as the 39th COAS on June 22, 2023, Lagbaja expressed commitment to the decimation of terrorists and their enclaves, to restore the people’s confidence in the military and security agencies.

He had said “My philosophy of command as the Chief of Army Staff is to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly effective force to fulfill our constitutional responsibilities in a joint environment”.

Impressed with Lagbaja’s achievements thus far, critical stakeholders have commended his leadership style, extolling the many sustained onslaught against terrorists across the country.

The respondents said it was commendable that the COAS had continued to march his words with action, with the resultant extermination of daredevil terrorists and decapitation of their strongholds in the last 12 months.

According to them, this is a testament that the renewed hope promised Nigerians by the military hierarchy is indeed real.

NAN investigation shows the military troops remain consistent in the onslaught against terrorism and insurgency nationwide, with minimal casualties.

Some of the recorded successes by the military troops include the elimination of the once daredevil terrorist, Boderi Isyaku, and the notorious terrorist commander, Buharin Yadi.

Others included the capturing of terrorists enclaves, destruction of illegal refineries, recovering of several weapons and rescue of kidnapped victims among others.

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle, commended the Nigerian Military for neutralising and bringing to an end the terror reign of Isyaku and his cohorts in Kaduna State.

Boderi, as he was simply known, had for nearly a decade propagated a reign of fear, death and destruction in Kaduna State and neighboring Niger State.

NAN reports that the notorious bandit, insurgent and ruthless killer, Isyaku, was neutralised in a gun duel alongside some of his fighters, by troops of the Nigerian Military, around Bada/Riyawa general areas of Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The minister’s commendation was convened in a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike.

Matawalle, who was elated described the action of the military as commendable, saying it was a reassurance of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to providing adequate security in every part of the country.

He said, “the bravery and professionalism of the Nigerian military involved are commendable and need to be sustained so that we can stem out insecurity from the country”.

The minister had also applauded the military’s efforts in the elimination of 286 terrorists and the arrest of of 244 of them, 73 crude oil smugglers arrested and 122 kidnapped victims rescued in February,

He summed up the feat saying “the major breakthrough has been recorded in Nigeria’s fight against banditry and terrorism by his fall”.

Matawalle then charged other state actors to cooperate with the Federal Government in the fight against insurgency and terrorism.

He reiterated Federal Government’s unflinching support and readiness to sustain cooperation towards eradicating terrorism in Nigeria.

Similarly, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mr Nuhu Ribadu, had also lauded the military troops over the sustained successes in the ongoing fight against insecurity across the country.

Ribadu spoke in Abuja at the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference, which had the theme: ‘Leveraging Defence Diplomacy and Effective Regional Collaboration for Enhanced National Security’.

He said the armed forces under the current leadership had shown serious commitment to addressing the prevailing security challenges bedevilling the country, adding that there were positive changes and improvement both in and outside Nigeria.

“They have done an amazingly good job without talking and I believe that with the support and the resolve of the leadership that we have today in our country, things will only be better,” he said.

For the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru, he urged the Nigerian Defence Attachés and Advisers, deployed to different countries to leverage on collaboration to proffer solution to some of the nation’s security challenges.

Badaru said that for any country’s defence strategy to succeed, it must recognise the critical role of diplomacy in reducing military mix as well as possible and shared understanding for enhanced national security.

And leveraging on such collaborative efforts, the different theatre troops have lived up to the challenge, recording onslaught against terrorists.

Giving account of some of its recent operations, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, said terrorists’ camps, which were newly discovered, were acquired through Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR).

According to him, they were targeted and engaged with rockets and cannons.

He said the feedback had revealed that several of the terrorists, including some of the commanders were indeed neutralised as a result of the air strikes.

Buba said that similar air interdiction was conducted on June 8, overhead a terrorists’ enclave in Safana LGA of Katsina State, following confirmatory ISR.

According to him, the Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were eliminated and their structures destroyed.

He added that on June 6, the air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdiction on a senior terrorist commander enclave at Tsaunin Doka in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

According to him, battle damage assessment and feedback from locals revealed that several terrorists with high profile commanders were eliminated and their logistics destroyed.

“Similarly, on the same day, confirmatory ISR indicated terrorist activities in a terrorists’ camp within Shiroro LGA of Niger, killing several terrorists,” he added.

In Delta, the Defence Headquarters also disclosed that troops of Operation Delta Safe, within a one- week period discovered and destroyed 43 illegal refining sites and apprehended 32 suspected oil thieves.

Buba explained that troops had maintained momentum against the activities of crude oil thieves and recovered large quantities of stolen products.

He said the troops recovered over 700,000 metric tonnes of crude, 8,360 litres of stolen crude oil, 143,450 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,100 litres of DPK and 18,750 litres of PMS.

He further said that the troops also discovered and destroyed 29 dugout pits, 22 boats and 26 storage tanks, among others

He added that the troops apprehended 32 suspected oil thieves and other violent extremists and recovered 13 weapons and 442 assorted ammunition.

“Other items recovered include 66 cooking ovens, eight vehicles and 43 illegal refining sites among others.”

Buba said the troops also conducted raid operations and apprehended violent extremists/cultists in Uruan and Ovia North-East LGAs of Akwa Ibom, Edo as well as Onelga and Nembe LGAs of Rivers and Bayelsa.

Also commending the military, the Kaduna State Government, also confirmed that troops of Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch killed terrorist kingpin, Buharin Yadi, along with dozens of his fighters.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed that in a statement.

Aruwan said, “the infamous terrorist Buharin Yadi, one of the deadliest bandit leaders terrorising Northern Nigeria in the last decade, met his bitter end at the hands of security forces.

“The troops of Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch rained down fire on the kingpin known as Buhari Alhaji Halidu (alias Buharin Yadi) and his cohorts, abruptly terminating their ignominious spell of terror.

“Halidu was neutralised in a fierce battle with the troops under the coordination of their Commander, General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso.

“This took place around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa Local Government Area(LGA) of Kaduna State and Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.”

He said the troops began the covert operation in response to intelligence reports on terrorists’ movement from Samunaka and Saulawa areas of Katsina State.

“On advancing to Samunaka, the troops found the settlement destroyed and cattle killed, evidence of recent criminal activity by the bandits.

“A ferocious battle quickly followed, as approaching terrorists were pounded with artillery rounds at Hayin Almajiri, “he said.

Aruwan noted that the troops then fought bravely through an ambush, to attain their objective. “Initial assessments indicated that at least 36 bandits were eliminated in the engagement.

“it was eventually verified that one of those neutralised was Buharin Yadi.”

He explained that Yadi and his brigands under his command had been unleashing terror on citizens in Kidandan/Galadimawa areas of Giwa LGA.

He named other areas that had been attacked by the fell terrorist to include Sabon Birni/Kerawa areas of Igabi LGA, communities near Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, and indeed some parts of Niger and Zamfara State.

He said Yadi was involved in large-scale cattle rustling, arms trading and drug trafficking.

“He had led his gang in the pillaging of communities and the slaughter and kidnapping of thousands of citizens in Kaduna and neighboring states.

“The merciless bandit was also known to have links with other deadly terrorist groups in the Northeast and Northwest.

“The breakthrough brings to an end a manhunt by security forces for this terrorist, which stretched more than five years.

“The news of his demise spread like wildfire, triggering massive relief and widespread celebrations among locals spanning Kaduna and Katsina States, “he said.

Aruwan said Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna state, expressed his elation at the development, which he described as a pointer to the bravery, pro-activeness and sheer efficiency of the troops involved.

The Governor commended the GOC, Maj.- Gen Saraso for his sterling leadership, and lauded the troops for the comprehensive victory.

Gov. Sani reassured security forces in Kaduna State of his unflinching support and the continued collaborative stance of the Government

“Members of the public are hereby informed that some of the terrorists sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter.

” Citizens in the general area and beyond are therefore enjoined not to render assistance (medical or otherwise) to individuals carrying suspicious injuries, but to immediately report such to security agencies, “Aruwan said.

He said the Kaduna State Security Operations Room was available 24 hours a day to receive reports of this nature on the phone lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt..-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has assured Nigerians of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to combating all threats and ensuring peace across Nigeria in the foreseeable future.

Lagbaja gave the assurance during the Inter-denominational Church Service in commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2024 on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the threats that Nigeria was facing as a nation were complex and adaptive, assuring that the troops were adapting to the situation.

“I would say we are one step ahead of the threats and in doing so we have been able to restore peace to some parts of the country, ” he said.

He said that in the areas where the army was still experiencing challenges, the authorities were reviewing the situation.

“We are tweaking with our strategy and the troops are raring to go and we will continue to provide the necessary support to the troops in the front line.

“My pledge to the nation is that the army will continue to be up and doing, the troops will continue to combat the threat and in the foreseeable future we will experience peace all across the nation,” he said.

The COAS called on Nigerians to continue to support the army by providing information, moral, spiritual and whatever support to enable it to address the situation.

Lagbaja said, “With this support, the soldiers in the front line will be motivated to give their all in the defence of the nation and in doing that, we will experience sustainable peace across the nation.”

He thanked the clergy for their diligence in lifting holy hands in prayers on behalf of the Nigerian army families, particularly those in the front lines and the families they left behind.

Lagbaja also congratulated officers and men of the army and members of their families as it marked its 161 years since its inception and counted its successes.

He said the service had experienced wars, low-intensity conflicts, and military operations other than war, such as peacekeeping/peace enforcement and military aid to civil authority engagements.

The army chief said Nigeria today boasts of a force that is globally reckoned with, renowned for its tenacity and adaptability and a force that is victory-focused.

He added that the Nigerian army understood the underlying spiritual component of fighting power, and ascribed battle successes to God as conspicuously captured by its motto: “Victory is from God Alone.”

“I believe it is in recognition of the place of thankfulness to God for the past year and the need to seek divine guidance and blessings for a new year that our forefathers initiated the NADCEL religious activities.

“Therefore, our gathering today is to thank the Almighty for His guidance over the past year and seek His continued blessings, grace, and favour.

“Like the eagle bird that symbolises strength in the army logo, we have congregated before the Almighty to renew our strength to soar higher and accomplish missions in the new year,” he said.

Lagbaja said that the NADCEL Church service was also to commemorate the fallen warriors, celebrate the living and pray for a brighter future for the Nigerian army.

He urged all to keep praying for the repose of the souls of their beloved colleagues who had paid the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty defending the nation as well as for the recovery of the growing population of wounded-in-action warriors.

The Director, Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic), Nigerian Army, Brig..-Gen. Anthony Maimagani, said the theme of the Interdenominational Church Service was, ‘Integrating Religious Morals in the Society: Imperative in Combating Contemporary Security Challenges in a Joint Environment’.

Maimagani said the Nigerian army believed that victory only comes from God as encapsulated in its motto.

He said it was God that guided personnel and gave them inner courage to fight to overcome the enemy.

According to him, prayer is a key thing in their lives as they struggle with insecurity in the country.

“That is why we talk about a non kinetic way of dealing with this insecurity and prayer is one aspect of dealing with such insecurity,” he said. (NAN)