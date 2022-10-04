Nigerians can’t be deceived on Tinubu’s health, says Babangida Aliyu

A former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, has said Nigerians cannot be deceived by the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, over his health record ahead of the 2023 general election.

Aliyu said Nigerians know the candidate who is mentally and physically capable of ruling the country.

Speaking also on the issue, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State insisted that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has life and does not need to show any proof of it.

Aliyu spoke at a campaign to mobilize support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, in Abeokuta, the state capital on Monday.

Addressing the crowd of supporters at the rally, Adebutu said the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, remains the healthiest candidate among those vying for the presidency.

“I was looking through newspapers today and I saw a picture of somebody trying to prove he is healthy. If there is health, we don’t need to tell people that we are healthy, but we are aware that Atiku is the healthiest of the presidential candidates in this country,” Aliyu said.

He noted that only Atiku can rescue Nigeria from Boko Haram, bandits, and other security challenges bedevilliing the country.

According to him: “We need security and only an Atiku presidency can reclaim our land from Boko Haram, can reclaim our land from bandits, from IPOB and all other bad people that are making our lives difficult.

“It is only an Atiku presidency that can restructure Nigeria. There must be a State Police so as to ensure security in the local areas, only an Atiku Abubakar presidency can do that.

“The economy is bad, there is extreme poverty in the land, therefore, members of PDP and fellow Nigerians, on the day in February, elect Atiku Abubakar because the development of any nation depends on the education of that country.

“You have seen what has happened to us, today our students in the public universities have been at home for more than seven, eight months.

“Our secondary schools many of them are so dilapidated that they cannot serve as secondary schools. Our elementary schools, there is no country that has over 20 million children out of school and you expect to be developed, only an Atiku Abubakar presidency can help us solve this problem.

“We have become the poverty capital of the world, that should not be. We are expected to everyday produce 2.1 million barrels of crude oil, but only last month, we were able to produce 900,000, it has gone as low as 600,000. What is happening to the rest, some people are stealing it, are we saying that the current government does not know those who are stealing it? They know, therefore, voting for Atiku Abubakar is saving, is rescuing, is developing Nigeria.”

Other notable PDP stalwarts at the rally include former Governors Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano) and Boni Haruna (Adamawa).

In a related development, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has stated that the Asiwaju Tinubu, has life and does not need to show any proof of it.

“A man that has life does not need to show any proof of life. Asiwaju has life and he doesn’t need to show any proof of life and you can see that,” Umahi said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday.

Following questions about his health status, Tinubu on Sunday took to his verified social media handles and shared a short workout video of himself, saying he is healthy and ready to serve Nigerians.

But asked why Tinubu showed “proof of life” through the workout video, Umahi said Tinubu is well and does not need to show any proof of life.

“Nobody is totally well and nobody is totally sick. That is one point. Another point is that Nigerians are so petty. A man that is doing his workout is being videoed and circulated on social media without his knowledge,” the governor noted.

“I don’t think we should concentrate on intangibles because life is like a bus and you don’t know where the next bus stop is. Some of the people talking about the health of leaders of this country do not even know where their own bus stop is coming from. Every life and death rests in the hands of God,” he added.

On the delayed inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and the controversy surrounding the 422-man list released by the party, Umahi said, “The presidential campaign committee is just a mere recognition of the importance of stakeholders in the entire affairs.

“It doesn’t translate to major contributions in terms of winning elections. Politics is at the local level. For me, the formidable presidential campaign is at the state level. That is where it is supposed to be and that is where it will be.”

Umahi had contested APC presidential primary with Tinubu and other heavyweights including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi. Umahi and the other aspirants lost to Tinubu. The governor was subsequently made the South-East leader for Tinubu’s 2023 presidential campaign.