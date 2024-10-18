Nigerians are really, really suffering – Prof. Gana

By Patrick Wemambu

One-time Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana, has slammed the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s economic policies which he said are responsible for the miserable state of most Nigerians described as experiencing tough times.

He made the declaration Tuesday while delivering an address during the public presentation of the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG) – a private sector-led initiative by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations to protect Nigeria’s reputation from negative local and international narratives. The event held at the Rotunda Hall, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

“People are suffering. Nigerians are really, really suffering. The key is the exchange rate. Attack it, succeed in it and you will see progress…Energy costs are too high. I’m speaking as a former Minister of Information. One of the things that Information Ministers must realize is to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” Gana lamented – drawing a tumultuous applause from participants.

While appealing to the government of the day to put on their thinking cap – to find ways of reducing energy costs, especially fuel pump price (and hardship generally) – the professor of geography argued that he was assisting the (Nigeria) Reputation Management Group because if the nation succeeds in alleviating sufferings, the citizenry will love it, speak well of it and relate to it.

Positing that Nigerians cannot have peace unless they are assured of food on their tables and security of their lives, the erudite speaker implored the current Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris – who doubled as chief host at the occasion – to incorporate the concerns raised into his take-home message. He said; “I hope the Honourable Minister of Information is listening and will take very serious note that at the heart of national peace and security is the health of the national economy.”

Reminiscing about the state of the economy under President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Gana observed that although government then experienced very difficult times yet it was able to attract inflows of resources (foreign direct investments) into the nation. Which was why Nigeria even succeeded in paying off her debts.

One of the easiest ways in which the (present) administration can bring a lot into the national economy is to open the doors of very good investments into Nigeria, the audience was informed.

“There are too many gate keepers that are keeping investments out. They hate the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It’s irresponsible. It’s unacceptable. It’s not good. Therefore, all those given the responsibility of welcoming people to invest here should kindly do so. (This is) to protect their investments, to secure their funds,” Prof. Gana admonished – stating that part of Nigerians’ reputation will be that they are good people and can be trusted.

Deploying his dexterity in promotion of value orientation as was witnessed in the hey days of the Mass Mobilization for Self-Reliance, Social Justice and Economic Recovery (MAMSER), the one-time chairman of the directorate under the Ibrahim Babangida regime re-oriented Nigerians to love their country as it is the best investment destination in Africa. All government personnel saddled with the responsibility of managing the economy, therefore, were advised to man their duty posts very well to allow foreign investors feel at home when they bring their investments into Nigeria.

Commenting on the resurgence of what he viewed as a disturbing trend, however, Gana explained; “I am extremely worried because within the country now, we have a hate revolution…The way people are using social media to destroy things is absolutely unacceptable. Nigeria is the only country you can be proud of as your own. Love this country. Speak well of it. And by the grace of God, we shall rise (together) and move forward…But to really hate your country, is a very serious matter…And this program (NRMG) will not go anywhere if the people of Nigeria (netizens) continue to do what they are doing now – destroying the very basis of our existence.”