Nigerian youths are talented, ready to learn, can compete globally – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says Nigerian youths are vibrant, talented, eager to learn, and ready to compete globally.

Speaking at a meeting with Ms. Reeta Roy, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard Foundation, President Tinubu said his administration will strongly support public-private partnerships aimed at creating dignified work and employment opportunities for Nigerian youths.

The President commended Mastercard Foundation’s initiative, which aims to create 10 million jobs for young people in Nigeria, noting that the programme aligns with his Renewed Hope Agenda for economic development and job creation.

”We believe in what you are doing. We are determined to run an inclusive government and change the dynamics and perception of this country. Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and, as such, must take its leadership of this continent very seriously.

”We must give hope and assurance to our teeming youth population. God has blessed Nigeria with a vibrant youth population, ready to learn, and capable of competing in the global economy of the 21st century. Leadership is what is necessary.

”The incubation is growing, and we are earning a good reputation, and we will continue to do that across sectors of the economy in order to achieve sustainable growth,” the President said.

President Tinubu also welcomed Mastercard Foundation’s emphasis on digitization, recognizing the role of technology as a potent and indispensable tool against corruption.

“We are ready to work with you and remove all impediments, and we have assembled a great team to work with you. The hope of the youth must be built on a solid foundation of sustainable growth and prosperity. We are working with other partners, and we assure you of our robust and focused collaboration,” the President stated.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate noted the wide-reaching impact of the Mastercard Foundation across Africa and its proven capacity to change the fortunes of human capital development in Nigeria.

“This is an institution that holds assets worth more than $40 billion and they are prudent in ensuring that their resources are applied digitally and in a way that reaches their target beneficiaries directly. Mr. President’s strong commitment to reforming social intervention and health service delivery in Nigeria will be greatly boosted through this partnership,” the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare stated.

Mastercard Foundation CEO, Ms. Reeta Roy informed the President that the Foundation’s focus on education and financial inclusion in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, aims to impact 30 million young Africans by 2030.

She reported progress on the Foundation’s 10 million target for Nigeria, stating that 2.1 million young people trained under the ‘Young Africa Work Strategy’ are already engaged in dignified work.

Furthermore, she said no fewer than seven million people have gone through programmes classified as work enablers, including skill acquisition, education, access to financial tools, networks, or linkages into opportunities.

“We are still on a journey and have more work to do. We are excited about looking at a whole new frontier, and that is in the healthcare sector.

“While we may not historically be a health organization or health foundation, we are looking at that sector as part of a vibrant economic landscape ripe with opportunities for young people and our focus will be on workforce development.

“Thank you for placing young people at the heart of your economic growth agenda across multiple sectors. We appreciate your contributions to the health sector. I know there are many things that require your time, but I am really grateful and very much encouraged to see that healthcare and education are also critical parts of the way forward. We hope that you find in us a partner that is steadfast, open, and ready to learn,” the Mastercard Foundation CEO said.

.Jets out to France on private visit

Meanwhile, the president has left the country for France on a private visit, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement did not, however, state the nature, form, content and context of the private visit.

The specific date of the President’s return to the country was not indicated.

Ngelale’s terse statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu departs Abuja for Paris, France, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, for a private visit.

“He will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024.”

.No plan to move FCT to Lagos — Onanuga

In another development, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has debunked a rumour that the president plans to move the Federal Capital Territory to Lagos.

This statement came following a rumour that surfaced on social media that the president plans to move the FCT to Lagos State after a department under the Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, moved some of its departments to Lagos.

Stating this on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Onanuga noted that the rumour started during the 2023 general elections campaign and was trashed.

He said, “President Tinubu has no plan whatsoever to move the Federal Capital to Lagos. The rumour first surfaced during the campaign last year by opponents looking for all manners of weapons to stop him. We trashed it.

“Those peddling it anew are dishonest, ethnic and regional champions, trying to draw attention to themselves. Abuja has come to stay. It is backed by law.

“The movement of FAAN, a department of the Aviation Ministry to Lagos, where it was based before former minister Hadi Sirika moved it to Abuja during the last administration, does not amount to moving the FCT to Lagos. The administrative move should have attracted scant attention, as Lagos is the commercial capital and the hub of aviation business in Nigeria. FAAN should be nowhere else but near the industry it regulates. FAAN will still maintain some presence in Abuja, as it is not a wholesale movement.”

Onanuga also explained that the movement of some departments of the CBN to Lagos should not trigger another outburst, noting that the departments are directly working with commercial banks which are all headquartered in Lagos and regulators ought to be close to the businesses it regulates.

He stated, “All those pushing this campaign of falsehood know they are playing politics, albeit a dangerous politics to pit the North against the South.

“There are many parastatals that are not based in Abuja depending on their mandate. NIMASA is in Lagos. So is NPA. National Inland Waterways Authority( NIWA) is in Lokoja, not Abuja. Will the people opposing the movement of FAAN and some CBN departments want those agencies to be in Abuja, where there is no single port and no maritime activity?

“Administrative decisions should not be politicized. Let it not look like whenever we are temporarily not at the helm of affairs, we create all manners of dangerous rumours to distract from the bigger picture and emasculate an administration led by a Southerner. Let’s stop the dirty politics. We can’t be playing politics with everything.”

.We’re forging national cohesion through inclusive governance – Minister

Also, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said, President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated profound commitment to promoting national cohesion through inclusive governance where each and every segment of the Nigerian society is represented in his government in line with the Federal Character Principle.

Idris made the remarks in Abuja on Wednesday in a paper titled “Promoting National Cohesion Through Strategic Communication,” delivered at the maiden National Security Course for Psychological Operations and Strategic Communication organized by the Defence Intelligence Agency.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu said, addressing the challenges to national cohesion in Nigeria requires comprehensive strategies, including the implementation of policies that promote inclusivity, equitable representation, and social cohesion.

He emphasized shared national values, promotion of dialogue, and acknowledgement and respect for the nation’s diversity as crucial steps toward building and maintaining national cohesion in Nigeria.

“Let me hasten to state here that in his profound commitment to national cohesion, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) swore to uphold the constitution. He is dutifully implementing its provisions to ensure that no part of this country feels alienated. This is amply demonstrated in his appointments across Ministries, Department and Agencies. His vision is rooted in promoting unity, understanding and inclusive governance across the country. President Tinubu’s government is not going to operate in an echo chamber!” he said.

The Minister identified historical prejudices such as the civil war between 1967 and 1970, the amalgamation of the Northern and the Southern Protectorates by Sir Lord Lugard in 1914, religious differences, ethnic diversity among others, as some of the fault lines being exploited by some interest groups to polarize the country.

He said the media have a unique and critical role to play in promoting national cohesion by toning down divisive rhetoric and weaving national narratives that further strengthen the bond of unity among the diverse cultures and religions in Nigeria.

“Media, if not managed responsibly, can either reinforce stereotypes and divisions or contribute positively to understanding and cohesion. Biased reporting or inflammatory content can escalate tensions.

“Misinformation and disinformation mainly propagated on the Social Media are some of the major challenges we are contending with in his country. Naysayers are adept at creating narratives that amplify existing fault lines while setting one community against the other. This deliberate effort to sow discord can have grave consequences on national cohesion,” he said.

Idris said in recognition of the significance of responsible content management, he has been meeting with some of the tech companies with the aim of ensuring a balanced approach that upholds both freedom of expression and safeguards against potential harms on the Social Media.

“The Ministry will align its content regulatory framework with internationally recognized standards to ensure consistency with global best practices. This alignment reflects a commitment to a regulatory approach that respects diverse perspectives while addressing potential challenges,” he said.

The Minister said it is quite challenging to promote national cohesion in the midst of poverty, hence the commitment of the Tinubu Administration to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty by resetting the Ministry and agencies of government charged with that responsibility to ensure that the target set by the President is achieved.

“Economic empowerment also acts as catalyst for wealth redistribution, fostering social equity. When citizens from various socio-economic backgrounds have access to opportunities, it mitigates feelings of marginalization and contributes to a more equitable society.

“It is therefore in realization of this objective that economic empowerment and poverty alleviation are being given prominence in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR),” he said.

.FG targeting 77 % increase in IGR, says Edun

Also, The Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, says the Federal Government is targeting a 77 per cent increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Edun, who is also the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at opening of the 2024 Strategic Management Retreat of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the retreat is “Re-imagining To Tax Administration for Equity and Economic Growth.

According to Edun, tax plays an integral role in government’s quest to boost revenue that will help bridge infrastructure deficit, and build social safety nets that will cater to ordinary Nigerians.

He commended the management of the FIRS for its commitment towards meeting its set revenue target.

“It is commendable that the FIRS is holding this retreat at the beginning of the year to rub minds on how to increase government revenue.

“We are projecting a 77 per cent increase in IGR. Our revenue as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is low at below 10 per cent. It should be much higher.

“Government needs so much to spend on infrastructure and social services. The idea is to shift from expensive debts to domestic revenue mobilisation,” he said.

The Executive Chairman, FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, said that the retreat was a historic moment to unveil the new FIRS organisational structure, with the commitment to revolutionise tax administration in Nigeria.

According to Adedeji, the cornerstone of this paradigm shift is the establishment of a customer-centric organisational structure designed to streamline processes and enhance efficiency in tax operations.

“We are not merely adapting to change; we are leading it. The forthcoming structure set to kick off from February, embodies our dedication to modernise and digitise the tax administration landscape in Nigeria.

“In our pursuit for a more efficient and contemporary tax administration methodology, we are embracing an integrated tax approach, leveraging technology at every step.

“This approach positions FIRS at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our taxpayers in a rapidly changing world,” he said.

He said that the structure advocated for a comprehensive approach to taxpayer services, consolidating core functions and support under one umbrella.

“By tailoring our services to specific taxpayer segments, we aim to simplify the taxpayer experience. No more complexities, no more overlapping, just a seamless and user-friendly interaction for every taxpayer.

“In a groundbreaking move, we are shifting away from traditional tax categorisation. Instead of maintaining different departments for distinct tax categories, the new structure formulates taxpayer segments based on thresholds.

“This tailored approach ensures that taxpayers are guided and serviced according to their specific needs, eliminating confusion and redundancy in tax administration.

“Behind this transformative initiative are carefully considered considerations detailed in our operations plan.

“We highlight the rationale behind our integrated approach, the benefits of comprehensive taxpayer services, and the logic behind tailored taxpayer categories, which will be presented to management in the subsequent sessions of this workshop.

“These considerations set the stage for a more responsive, efficient and user-friendly tax administration system,” he said.

According to Amina Ado, Coordinating Director, Special Tax Operations Group, the FIRS has a revenue target of N19.4 trillion.

Ado said that the service surpassed its 2023 target ofN10.7 trillion and generated N12.37 trillion.

She said that the 2024 target of N19.4 trillion can be achieved partly through improved management large taxpayers and sector contributors