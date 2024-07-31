Nigerian Youth, Mahmood Emerges UK Varsity’s Global Student

A Nigerian youth, Abdullahi Mahmood has emerged as the Global Student of the Year at the University Academy 92 (UA92) in the United Kingdom after clinching First Class Honours in Computer Science.

While celebrating the graduating Class of 2024, co-founder Gary Neville in an inspirational speech charged them to continue to represent the university with outstanding feats in the global community. He stated that the impressive wins from the students made it a day to remember.

He also announced Mahmood’s feat at the event. “Special shout out to our students for their prize wins: Global Student of the Year Abdullahi Mahmood from Nigeria for outstanding academic achievement.

“Joint winner of Student of the Year – Wendy Huyen Do from Vietnam chosen by her UA92 peers for her contribution to student life. We can’t wait to find out what our students do with their Lancaster University degrees,” noted Neville.

In his remarks, Mahmood who could not contain his excitement said, “I’m excited to share that I’ve graduated from University Academy 92 (UA92) with a First Class Honours degree in Computer Science! This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support system I had around me. A massive thank you goes out to the staff at UA92 who challenged and inspired me every step of the way. A huge shoutout to my classmates who were a source of inspiration and constant encouragement throughout our academic journey.

“To my surprise, I was also awarded the Global Student of the Year award during the ceremony. I’m still incredibly humbled by this recognition,” said Mahmood.

The young Nigerian has gained professional knowledge in machine learning, web development, and data science. “These are just the tip of the iceberg for me. I’m eager to learn and grow, so if you’re looking for someone passionate about the future of technology, feel free to reach out!”