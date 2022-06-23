Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nigerian Women Information In Technology/ 7th Nat’l Conference /8th AGM, 5th election held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... First Female Professor of Computer Science in Africa Prof (Mrs.) Adenike  Osofisan; President Nigerian Women in information  Technology (NIWIT) Mrs Dele Bayo-Osibo; President Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) Professor Adesina Sodiya; Keynote Speaker CEO MainOne .Funke  Opeke; MD/CEO Nigerian Communication Satellite  Limited (NIGCOMSAT) Dr Abimbola Alale Theme' 'Unleashing innovations Scaling Up Digital Skills for Women and Girls ;, during the 10th Nigerian Women Information In Technology /7th National Conference /8th AGM  and 5th  Election held at Lagos Airport hotel  ikeja  on 22/6/2022... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… President Nigerian Women in information Technology (NIWIT) Mrs Dele Bayo-Osibo; Keynote Speaker CEO MainOne .Funke Opeke; Vice President (NIWIT) Mrs Ifeyinwa Arinze ; during the 10th Nigerian Women Information In Technology /7th National Conference /8th AGM and 5th Election held at Lagos Airport hotel ikeja on 22/6/2022.

L-r… President Nigerian Women in information  Technology (NIWIT) Mrs. Dele Bayo-Osibo; MD/CEO Nigerian Communication Satellite  Limited (NIGCOMSAT) Dr Abimbola Alale ; Deputy Director Digital Economy Development Department of the  Agency (NITDA)  Dr Amina Sambo Magaji and Lagos Chapter  Coordinator (NIWIIT) Mrs.  Folake Etomi.

L-r… Keynote Speaker CEO MainOne Funke ;Prof Adebukola Onashoga; Mr Ayodeji Abitogun; President Nigerian Women in information  Technology (NIWIT) Mrs Dele Bayo-Osibo; President Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) Professor Adesina Sodiya; Country Manager Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana Mrs. Ola Williams.

L-r… Professor of Computer Science Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta Ogun State.  Prof Adebukola Onashoga ; Lagos Chapter coordinator (NIWIIT) Mrs.  Folake Etomi; Public relation Officer Lagos State (NIWIT) Joyce Ugbosu; National Treasurer  Funmilola  Omojola; Secretary Edna Adeyemi.

L-r… National Public relation Officer (NIWIT) Jide-Abe Abiola Mojisola, President Nigerian Women in information  Technology (NIWIT) Mrs. Dele Bayo-Osibo;  Ekweselem Chinenye Susan from Nnamdi Azikwe University received a Cheque  of 50m on Quiz Competition  from Keynote Speaker CEO MainOne .Funke  Opeke.

From 5th left First Female Professor of Computer Science in Africa Prof (Mrs.) Adenike  Osofisan; President Nigerian Women in information  Technology (NIWIT) Mrs Dele Bayo-Osibo; President Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) Professor Adesina Sodiya; Keynote Speaker CEO MainOne .Funke  Opeke; MD/CEO Nigerian Communication Satellite  Limited (NIGCOMSAT) Dr Abimbola Alale ,  and others in a group picture .during the 10th Nigerian Women Information In Technology /7th National Conference /8th AGM  and 5th  Election held at Lagos Airport hotel  ikeja  on 22/6/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7079 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 23, 2022

National Interdenominational Prayer Service day 7 held in…

16th Annual Heart and soul Gala, Chika Okoli Foundation…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 22, 2022

1 of 181