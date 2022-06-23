Nigerian Women Information In Technology/ 7th Nat’l Conference /8th AGM, 5th election held in Lagos

L-r… President Nigerian Women in information Technology (NIWIT) Mrs Dele Bayo-Osibo; Keynote Speaker CEO MainOne .Funke Opeke; Vice President (NIWIT) Mrs Ifeyinwa Arinze ; during the 10th Nigerian Women Information In Technology /7th National Conference /8th AGM and 5th Election held at Lagos Airport hotel ikeja on 22/6/2022.

L-r… President Nigerian Women in information Technology (NIWIT) Mrs. Dele Bayo-Osibo; MD/CEO Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) Dr Abimbola Alale ; Deputy Director Digital Economy Development Department of the Agency (NITDA) Dr Amina Sambo Magaji and Lagos Chapter Coordinator (NIWIIT) Mrs. Folake Etomi.

L-r… Keynote Speaker CEO MainOne Funke ;Prof Adebukola Onashoga; Mr Ayodeji Abitogun; President Nigerian Women in information Technology (NIWIT) Mrs Dele Bayo-Osibo; President Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) Professor Adesina Sodiya; Country Manager Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana Mrs. Ola Williams.

L-r… Professor of Computer Science Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta Ogun State. Prof Adebukola Onashoga ; Lagos Chapter coordinator (NIWIIT) Mrs. Folake Etomi; Public relation Officer Lagos State (NIWIT) Joyce Ugbosu; National Treasurer Funmilola Omojola; Secretary Edna Adeyemi.

L-r… National Public relation Officer (NIWIT) Jide-Abe Abiola Mojisola, President Nigerian Women in information Technology (NIWIT) Mrs. Dele Bayo-Osibo; Ekweselem Chinenye Susan from Nnamdi Azikwe University received a Cheque of 50m on Quiz Competition from Keynote Speaker CEO MainOne .Funke Opeke.

From 5th left First Female Professor of Computer Science in Africa Prof (Mrs.) Adenike Osofisan; President Nigerian Women in information Technology (NIWIT) Mrs Dele Bayo-Osibo; President Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) Professor Adesina Sodiya; Keynote Speaker CEO MainOne .Funke Opeke; MD/CEO Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) Dr Abimbola Alale , and others in a group picture .during the 10th Nigerian Women Information In Technology /7th National Conference /8th AGM and 5th Election held at Lagos Airport hotel ikeja on 22/6/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society