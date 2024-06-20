Nigerian Society of Engineers , Ikeja branch innovation week closing ceremony held in Lagos

L-r …Engr Nimot Muili FNSE (NSE Ikeja Branch Vice Chairman), Engr Femi John Adedotun MNSE (NSE Ikeja Branch Chairman), Dr. Wole Ajifowoke, Engr Dr. Olukorede Adenuga, Engr Francis Oguamanam FNSE (4th NSE Ikeja Branch Chairman and Honouree), Engr. Olubowale, R.R (Chairman, Collaboration & Innovation Committee) and Engr Helen Anekwe at the Award Presentation during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Innovation Week of NSE Ikeja Branch .

L-r… Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ikeja branch Chairman, Engr Femi John Adedotun; received award of outstanding performance with his wife Chairperson NSE ikeja branch Spouses Forum ,Mrs. Alice Monisola Adedotun.

Engr Francis Oguamanam; (NSE) ikeja branch Chairman, Engr Femi John Adedotun and Engr Idiat Amusu (all middle) pose with the participants.

Cross Section of the Student participants ,during the Closing ceremony of Innovation week of NSE ikeja branch on repositioning Learning perspectives; Engineering Education for industry ,Innovation, and Infrastructure development., held in Lagos on 14/7/2024.

