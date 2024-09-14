Nigerian Society of Engineers expresses condolences, offers technical support to Borno over Alau Dam disaster

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has extended its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno State following the devastating flooding caused by the Alau Dam disaster, which has led to widespread displacement, destruction of property and infrastructural damage across Maiduguri and surrounding areas.

The disaster has impacted thousands of lives, leaving homes, businesses and key infrastructure in ruins.

In a letter addressed to Borno State Governor, Engr. Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, FNSE,NSE President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy and praised the Governor’s resilience and dedication to overcoming the challenges the state has faced.

Engr. Oguntala,who reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to support the government in mitigating the effects of the disaster, emphasized the NSE’s readiness to collaborate with relevant State agencies to assess the structural integrity of affected infrastructure, implement sustainable flood management strategies, and work towards preventing future occurrences of such disasters.

The NSE aims to provide technical assistance and expert advice during the reconstruction efforts to ensure long-term disaster resilience.

In a proactive move, the NSE President has directed the NSE Maiduguri Branch and all relevant divisions within the Society to offer their services to the Borno State Government, working closely with state agencies to provide critical technical support.

Engineers within the Maiduguri Branch are expected to play an active role in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of affected areas, particularly in key areas such as flood management, infrastructure rehabilitation and ensuring public safety.

The NSE President has also called for a comprehensive report from Special Purpose Committee comprising senior Engineers within its relevant Institutions detailing their involvement in the ongoing efforts, as well as progress made in collaboration with state agencies for review.

“The Nigerian Society of Engineers stands in solidarity with Borno State as it embarks on the path to recovery and rebuilding, ensuring that the technical expertise and knowledge of its members are fully utilized to support the restoration of affected communities and prevent future disasters”, NSE stated.

