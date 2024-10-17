L-r ...President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr . Margaret  Oguntala: Julius Berger Nigeria Plc ,Project Manager..Dmytriy Denysenko ; vice president  Colaboration and linkages  (NSE)  Engr Bemigho Ofoeyeno; Advanced Engineering Consultants· Engr Tomilola Olatinwo: Vice President  Asset Management   (NSE) Engr. Danladi Ushiki Adamu ; Vice President Coperate Service  (NSE)  Engr. Dr. Felicia  Agubata, during the NSE Executive committee members working visit to construction of the Opebi-Mende Bridge and Approach Roads project held in Lagos  on  11/10/2024 ...  PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Nigerian Society of Engineers , Executive committee members working visit to construction of Opebi-Mende Bridge , approach roads project in Lagos

L-r… President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr . Margaret  Oguntala: Julius Berger Nigeria Plc ,Project Manager Dmytriy Denysenko; Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr. Joshua Egube.

L-r…Advanced Engineering Consultants Engr Tomilola Olatinwo: Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch,  Engr Nimot Muili: Director  LASG . Ministry of works & infrastructure  Engr Gbadamosi Kamal; President Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr . Margaret Aina Oguntala: Julius Berger Nigeria PL,Project Manager..Dmytriy Denysenko  and others.

L-r… Director Membership service (NSE) Engr Babatunde Odunlani; Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter , Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni; vice president NSE Engr Bemigho Ofoeyeno; Vice Chairman ,NSEVI  Engr Babatunde James; NSE vice  President  Engr Joseph Adebayo and Engr Yetunde Holloway  member.

President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr . Margaret  Oguntala, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc ,Project Manager Dmytriy Denysenko (both middle) pose with their members .

L-r… President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr . Margaret  Oguntala; Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch,  Engr Nimot Muili; NSE Vice  President  Engr Joseph Adebayo  and others during the tour on Lagos Rail Mass Transit , the Blue Line  from Marina Terminal to Mile 2 .

President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr . Margaret  Oguntala; standing to watch views during the tour on Lagos Rail Mass Transit , the Blue Line  from Marina Terminal to Mile 2 .

L-r…Vice  Chairman  Lagos State (NSE) Engr. Lukman Bakare; immediate past Chairman (NSE)  ikeja Branch  Engr Femi Adedotun;   Chairman (NSE)  Egbin- Ikorodu Branch,  Engr Lukman Olareneaju Bakare  President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr . Margaret  Oguntala; Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch,  Engr Nimot Muili;    Past former Chairman (NSE)  Egbin- Ikorodu Branch   ,Engr Bashiru Mohammed; during the NSE Executive committee members working visit   on Lagos Rail Mass Transit , the Blue Line  from Marina Terminal to Mile 2 , held in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

