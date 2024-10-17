Nigerian Society of Engineers , Executive committee members working visit to construction of Opebi-Mende Bridge , approach roads project in Lagos

L-r… President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr . Margaret Oguntala: Julius Berger Nigeria Plc ,Project Manager Dmytriy Denysenko; Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr. Joshua Egube.

L-r…Advanced Engineering Consultants Engr Tomilola Olatinwo: Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr Nimot Muili: Director LASG . Ministry of works & infrastructure Engr Gbadamosi Kamal; President Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr . Margaret Aina Oguntala: Julius Berger Nigeria PL,Project Manager..Dmytriy Denysenko and others.

L-r… Director Membership service (NSE) Engr Babatunde Odunlani; Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter , Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; vice president NSE Engr Bemigho Ofoeyeno; Vice Chairman ,NSEVI Engr Babatunde James; NSE vice President Engr Joseph Adebayo and Engr Yetunde Holloway member.

President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr . Margaret Oguntala, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc ,Project Manager Dmytriy Denysenko (both middle) pose with their members .

L-r… President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr . Margaret Oguntala; Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr Nimot Muili; NSE Vice President Engr Joseph Adebayo and others during the tour on Lagos Rail Mass Transit , the Blue Line from Marina Terminal to Mile 2 .

President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr . Margaret Oguntala; standing to watch views during the tour on Lagos Rail Mass Transit , the Blue Line from Marina Terminal to Mile 2 .

L-r…Vice Chairman Lagos State (NSE) Engr. Lukman Bakare; immediate past Chairman (NSE) ikeja Branch Engr Femi Adedotun; Chairman (NSE) Egbin- Ikorodu Branch, Engr Lukman Olareneaju Bakare President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr . Margaret Oguntala; Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr Nimot Muili; Past former Chairman (NSE) Egbin- Ikorodu Branch ,Engr Bashiru Mohammed; during the NSE Executive committee members working visit on Lagos Rail Mass Transit , the Blue Line from Marina Terminal to Mile 2 , held in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

