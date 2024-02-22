Nigerian Red Cross Society partners Ecobank to tackle hunger

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) and Ecobank Nigeria have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at tackling the severe hunger crisis ravaging Nigeria.

The launch event, held at the Exclusive Serene Hotel in Abuja, marked the beginning of a critical campaign for local resource mobilization to support the Nigeria Hunger Crisis Appeal.

Led by Dr. Abubakar Kende, Secretary-General of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, both parties emphasized the urgent need for collective action in response to the dire circumstances faced by millions of Nigerians. With approximately 26.5 million people in desperate need of sustenance to prevent death and prolonged suffering, the partnership between NRCS and Ecobank Nigeria signifies a pivotal moment in addressing this humanitarian emergency.

Abubakar Kende declared, “Today, I am pleased to announce a significant partnership between The Nigerian Red Cross and Ecobank to raise funds locally for the Hunger Crisis Appeal.

“He underscored the gravity of the situation and called upon individuals, businesses, and organizations to act decisively to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable communities.

Bhupinder Tomar, Head of Delegation, Abuja Cluster of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), emphasized the importance of grassroots solidarity and support in overcoming the crisis. He highlighted the crucial role of Nigerians in extending humanitarian aid to communities struggling to survive, underscoring the power of unity in the face of adversity.

Rita Etomi Ademola, Regional Head FCT/North Central Ecobank Nigeria, spoke about the significance of the partnership with the Nigerian Red Cross, urging Nigerians to rally behind the campaign to combat food insecurity and malnutrition across the country. The collaboration between Ecobank Nigeria and the Nigerian Red Cross signifies a shared commitment to humanitarian principles and the welfare of Nigerian citizens.

The campaign aims to raise funds locally to provide emergency relief and recovery efforts, focusing on health and care interventions, nutritional support for vulnerable groups, WASH initiatives, and livelihood programs. The partnership between the Nigerian Red Cross and Ecobank highlights the critical role of corporate entities and Nigerian citizens in contributing to humanitarian efforts and supporting the welfare of communities in need.

The press conference served as a vital platform to raise awareness about the gravity of the hunger crisis in Nigeria and mobilize support for the campaign. Urgent action is needed to save lives and alleviate the suffering of millions affected by acute food insecurity. The call to action resonates with the spirit of solidarity and compassion, urging individuals, businesses, and organizations to join hands in addressing this humanitarian crisis.

This campaign is in support of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) appeal for Hunger Crisis in partnership with International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and Ecobank Nigeria.