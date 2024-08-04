Nigerian Protests: APRA stands with Nigeria, Urges Continuous Dialogue

The African Public Relations Association (APRA) hereby expresses unequivocal solidarity with the government and people of Nigeria as the protest embarked upon in response to the rising costs of living entering its second day. We call for sincere and continuous dialogue to ensure speedy resolutions of the issues that led to the protests.

Protests and advocacies for improved social conditions are constitutive of civil liberties and central to democratic practice. Indeed, democracy dies without a guarantee of civil liberties. APRA, therefore, commends the Nigerian government for its expressed guarantee and non-aversion to the expression of the right to protests by citizens and the actions it has taken to prevent the escalation of the crisis.

However, APRA noted with concerns the reported death of persons – including citizens and security forces, injuries to many persons, looting of business assets, theft of equipment and other resources in public utilities – including telecommunication infrastructure, food processing companies as well as instances of destruction and arson that have resulted from the first day of protests. APRA’s commitment to seeing Africa prosper requires that we condemn the unjustifiable death of citizens and security personnel as well as looting and vandalism of infrastructure emplaced to improve the quality of life of the people.

Therefore, we call on all actors – state and non-state – to stop the hostilities and the outrage. In their stead, APRA advocates continuous dialogue and sincere conversations to ensure quick and concrete resolutions of the issues. We call on the government of Nigeria, including subnational entities, to work with all stakeholders and restore normalcy to the nation. Nigeria is central to Africa’s vision for the progress and development of the continent.

APRA shares in the grief of families that have lost their members in the ongoing crisis and pray for the repose of the souls of the departed. We wish those recuperating from injuries a speedy and complete recovery and hope that institutions and persons that have lost properties will be supported to recover quickly and return to business to support government’s effort to reflate the Nigerian economy.