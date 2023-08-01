Nigerian petroleum engineers kickstart 2023 NAICE which aims to proffer solutions to energy trilemma 

ARINZE NWAFOR

The Chairman of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Council, Engr Felix Obike, has identified the need to proffer solutions to the energy trilemma as the driver of the SPE 2023 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE), Monday.

Obika notes that his administration considered the outlook of the energy industry before choosing the theme, ‘Balancing Energy Accessibility, Affordability and Sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa’ for the international conference.

“The leadership made a firm decision to beam our spotlight on the energy trilemma,” the SPE Nigeria Council Chairman says in his welcome address.

The 2023 NAICE has also set global issues from Climate change to Renewable energy at the forefront of the conference.

As Obike puts it: “Climate change is real, and everyone in this room would agree with me that our home (the planet Earth) is at risk if stakeholders in the energy ecosystem do not take the necessary actions.”

The 2023 NAICE host, however, maintains that the conference aims to find energy solutions that factor in real-life situations.

Obike says the “need for ‘clean’ energy security, a strategic approach is required to cater to the unique needs of different regions.”

“We are here to brainstorm and proffer all-inclusive tailored solutions that factor in the energy poverty and economic struggles in Africa, and global best practices on climate actions,” the SPE Chairman adds.

Attendees of the 2023 NAICE listen to a group of panellists deliberate on the topic: “Leave Conversion and Frontier Basin Development: Enablers and Challenges in the Petroleum Industry Act.”

There is an exhibition by energy industry players and a list of conference sponsors, including Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Total Energies, Shell BP, Seplat Energy PLC, Green Energy, and Cypher Crescent.

In addition, the 2023 NAICE hosts a technical programme on August 1 through 2, 2023, where academics and other industry researchers will present 170 peer-reviewed technical papers.

The SPE International president, Med Kamal, and other leaders from foreign SPE regions make the list of conference attendees.

Representatives of Nigeria’s oil and gas/ energy regulators, including the CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe and the CEO of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Engr. Farouk Ahmed also makes the list of 2023 NAICE attendees.

The 2023 NAICE has over 2,000 registrants, including petroleum engineers, students, regulators and energy industry players in attendance.

The conference will run from July 31 through August 2, 2023, in Lagos state.