Nigerian Navy to partner Anambra govt On security

Pamela Eboh

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR, has pledged to continue to work with the Nigerian Navy to sustain his administration’s security efforts.

Governor Soludo gave the assurance when he received a delegation of the Nigerian Navy led by Rear Admiral Umar S.A. Chugali, Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command.

The delegation paid a familiarisation visit on the Governor at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

Recieving the team, Governor Soludo thanked the Navy for their commitment to security in Anambra State. He particularly praised their efforts in combating oil bunkering and other criminal activities in Nigeria.

The Governor said the state government is committed to working with the Navy to ensure the security of lives and property in Anambra State, urging them to continue to work hard to stem oil theft, which is a major problem in the country.

“The Navy has a huge task, but I commend them for their efforts so far,” Governor Soludo said.

“If the theft can be reduced by 70-80%, that is equivalent to jumping of the revenue for the country”.

Earlier, the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Umar S.A. Chugali, reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment at helping to secure Anambra State.

“The Nigerian Navy Central Command covers a lot of states, including Anambra.

“It is customary to go round, visit the units and familiarize with each unit, seek audience with the Chief Security Officer of the state, and that’s why we are here.”

“The citing of the outpost at the water bank of Onitsha is strategic and highly calculated because the waterways remain a credible mode of transportation and that is why we must maintain our presence on the waters,” Rear Admiral Chugali said.

The delegation of the Nigerian Navy was accompanied by Commander A.K. Okwori (Information), Commander A.O. Bahaishe (Acting Commander, Naval Outpost, Onitsha), Flag Lieutenant Slt I.K. Akesme, COO Commander S.I. Lengaya, CAO Commander N.C. Ekwom, FC Commander A.O. Ogunleye, and Commander S.I. Ibrahim (Command Naval Base, Oguta).

The event was attended by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Mr. Chikodili Anara, the Commissioner for Transport, Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike, the Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mr. Anthony Ifeanya and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, AVM Ben Chiobi.