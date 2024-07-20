Nigerian Military re-gigs operations against crude oil thieves

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Nigerian Troops attached to Operations Hadarin Daji is rejigging it’s ongoing operations in the Niger Delta Region of the country against crude oil theft that have defied solution for decades.

Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba disclosed this in a statement on Friday which he made available to newsmen saying that the redesigned strategy aims to curb the menace of crude oil theft through a comprehensive approach.

He said the Troops have been engaged in dismantling capabilities of the economic saboteurs for some years now without it abating.

Buba said “Operations would therefore be conducted through a unified command structure for all security agencies operating in the Niger Delta.”

“Additionally, operations would target specific areas that have significant capability to boost crude oil production. The targeted areas includes, but are not limited to enforcing and ensuring transparency by International Oil Companies operating in the region.

“Others are; ensuring the integrity of the metering systems deployed at flow stations. Operations will also embark on the tracking of point of loading to destination point of the crude oil.

“Furthermore, operations will also concentrate on surveillance of the pipelines, jackets and well head to forestall breaches.

“Overall, operations will galvanise the support of the people of the Niger Delta as well as the stakeholders in the oil sector to support the drive to boost the nations oil production.

Importantly, operations will ensure prosecution of culprits engaged in crude oil theft,” he said .

“Meanwhile, during the week under review, July 12 to 19 , troops neutralised 125 terrorists and arrested 200 persons. Troops also arrested 20 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 140 kidnapped hostages.

In the South South Region troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Seven Hundred and Forty Four Million One Hundred and Fifty Three Thousand Nine Hundred Naira (N744,153,900.00) only”, he stated.

He added,”Furthermore, troops recovered 120 assorted weapons and 1,793 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 56 AK47 rifles, 26 locally fabricated gun, 22 dane guns, one SMG rifle, 7 pump action guns, one fabricated barretta pistol, 7 locally made guns, 5 x 60mm mortar bomb Unexploded Ordinances and 2 small rubber gun powder.

Others are: 1,244 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 383 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 88 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 78 live cartridges, 24 empty case of 7.62mm ammo, 21 AK47 magazines, one baofeng radio, 6 vehicles, 11 motorcycles, 5 bicycles, 38 mobile phones and the sum of N2,737,145.00 only amongst other items.

Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 11 dugout pits, 5 boats and 20 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 31 cooking ovens, 5 vehicles, 3 mobile phones and 31 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 715,325 litres of stolen crude oil and 148,415 litres of illegally refined AGO.

He said on the whole, the military is in a good and strong position in the war against terrorists with many terrorist leaders killed.

“Our operation continues to focus at providing security and stability for the nation and citizens, he said.

