Nigerian judiciary now an arm of ruling APC — Dino Melaye

The Kogi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November election, Senator Dino Melaye, has stated that the judiciary in Nigeria is no longer the last hope of the ordinary people, but a department in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dino who made this known while speaking on Wednesday said he would not challenge the electoral victory of the APC before the state election petition tribunal.

He queried why any responsible person would go to the tribunal when the APC had captured the judiciary, adding that he had lost complete confidence in the judiciary.

Melaye stated, “Judiciary is no longer the last hope of the ordinary people, it is now a department under the All Progressives Congress. Why should any responsible person go to the tribunal when the APC have captured the judiciary?

“I have lost complete confidence in the judiciary.”

Dino Melaye had called for the cancellation of the 7governorship election in Kogi State, on November.

Melaye, who described the conduct of the poll as “shameful,” said the Independent National Electoral Commission should not have allowed it to stand.

He said, “It is shameful that the unhealthy INEC refuse to realise, ameliorate or palliate the problems they created in the last presidential and governorship elections.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s returning officer, Prof. Johnson Urame, had said that the candidate of the APC got 446,237 votes.

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muritala aka, who came second in the exercise, had a total of 259, 052 votes.

The PDP candidate, Melaye came third with a total 46,362 votes.

Urame who declared Ododo as the winner said, “Ahmed Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress having satisfied the mandate of the law is declared the winner of Kogi State governorship election and returned elected.”