Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Lagos Chapter, distinguished Public Lecture in Honour of Engr Dr. Tunde Olatunji at 68 held in Lagos

L-r...Technical Adviser, Roads & Infrastructure  Lagos Metropolitan  Area Transport (LAMATA)· Engr John Martins', Special Adviser to the Governor on Works & Infrastructure ·  Engr ( Mrs.)  Aramide Adeyoye ;   Engineering Icon Engr Dr Tunde  M. Olatunji  his wife Mrs. Atinuke ;Past President Nigeria Institute of Building (NIOB) Bldr, Kunle Awobodu; Chairman , Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Lagos Chapter, (NICE) Engr Olawale Bolarinwa, Engr. Funmi Akingbagbohun,  during   distinguished Public Lecture in Honour of  Engr Dr Tunde Olatunji ,  at 68th  held in Lagos on 13/7/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Former Chairman of NSE ikeja branch Engr. Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun,  Chairman , Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Lagos Chapter, (NICE) Engr Olawale Bolarinwa;  Special Adviser to the Governor on Works & Infrastructure ·  Engr.( Mrs.)  Aramide Adeyoye ;  Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr  Monsurah Alagbe; National Vice Chairman   (NICE) Engr Ajanaku Tokunbo; Vice Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; and Engr. Robbie James Owivry.

L-r… Engr. Robbie James Owivry. Engr Ajanaku Tokunbo; Chairman , Lagos Chapter, (NICE) Engr Olawale Bolarinwa; Engr Francis Oguamanam ; Engineering Icon Engr Dr Tunde  M. Olatunji  , Engr Omolola  Adetona  and Engr. Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

L-r… Engr Adetiba Aderayo; Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr  Monsurah Alagbe; Engr Omolola  Adetona ; Engr Atinuke Owolabi and   Engr. Olufunmilade  Akingbagbohun.

L-r… Engr  Omogoriola Ayodele; Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni;  Engr Olawale Bolarinwa ; Engr Remi Eko; Engr. Olufunmilade  Akingbagbohun, Engr Oluwaseyi  Kolawole  and all Members of the Planning Committee.

Engineering Icon Engr Dr Tunde  M. Olatunji  his wife Mrs. Atinuke ;(middle) Cutting his 68th Birthday Cake with others ,during Distinguished  Annual Lecture, theme :The role of Professionalism in the Prevention of Building Collapse in Nigeria – A call to Action Organized by NICE Lagos Chapter  held on 13/7/2022….PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

