Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers , Lagos Chapter Members visits Ministry of Energy , Mineral Resources in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Former National Chairman, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Engr Emmanuel Akinwole; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Mrs Abiola Kosegbe; Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Olufemi Anuoluwadiji;  Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye; Vice  Chairman  Power  and Energy , (NIEEE)  Lagos Chapter.Engr. Mafimidiwo Olufunmilayo Alice; Vice President Embedded System & Emerging Technologies (NIEEE) Engr Bayo Olusodo; during the visit of (NIEEE) Members to Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, at Alausa  Ikeja in Lagos on13/9/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
16
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Former National Chairman, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEEEngr Emmanuel Akinwole; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Mrs Abiola Kosegbe; Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Olufemi Anuoluwadiji;  Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye; Vice  Chairman  Power and Energy, (NIEEE)  Lagos Chapter. EngrMafimidiwo Olufunmilayo Alice.

from 2nd left, General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board, General ManagerLagos State Electricity BoardEngr. K.A.T Balogun;  Former National Chairman, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEEEngr Emmanuel Akinwole; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Mrs Abiola Kosegbe; Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Olufemi  Anuoluwadiji;   Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye; Vice  Chairman  Power and Energy, (NIEEE)  Lagos Chapter.EngrMafimidiwo Olufunmilayo Alice; Vice President Embedded System & Emerging Technologies (NIEEE) Engr Bayo Olusodo and others.

L-r …Deputy Chairman NIEEE; Engr Gbadamosi Lukmon; Member, Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE)   Engr, Shamsudeen Giwa; Former National Chairman, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEEEngr Emmanuel Akinwole; General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board, General ManagerLagos State Electricity BoardEngr. K.A.T Balogun; Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Olufemi Anuoluwadiji; Vice  Chairman  Power and Energy, (NIEEE)  Lagos Chapter.EngrMafimidiwo Olufunmilayo Alice;  Member, Engr. Akinsola Cole; Vice President Embedded System & Emerging Technologies (NIEEE) Engr Bayo Olusodo; Member Engr Adegboyega Adeleye. during the visit of (NIEEE) Members to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, at Alausa  Ikeja in Lagos on 13/9/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11932 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Condolence visit by members of Odimma Umuada Igbo…

Holy Cross Cathedral, investiture ceremony of Papal Knights,…

Olive mountain of prayer, Praise Ministry int’l…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 13, 2024

1 of 509