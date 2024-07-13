Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers , Lagos Chapter Members Career talk held in Lagos

Acting Chairman Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olufemi Anuoluwadiji, (left) addressing the Electrical Engineering Student YABATECH.

L-r… Electronic Engineers. Student , Ogbuji. Thompson. Peculiar; Sectional Head (NIEEE) ICT Engr Omoh Imoobe; Sectional Head instrumentation & Control Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Engr Gbadamosi Lukmon; Acting Chairman Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olufemi Anuoluwadiji; President, Electrical Engineering Student YABATECH Chapter Comrade Bamigboye Azeez, Student , Abdulraheem Sodiq; Student ,Ayoola Rachael.

Sectional Head instrumentation & Control Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Engr Gbadamosi Lukmon, briefing the Student at the Career Talk.

From 5th left Sectional Head (NIEEE) ICT Engr Omoh Imoobe; Sectional Head instrumentation & Control (NIEEE) Engr Gbadamosi Lukmon; Acting Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olufemi Anuoluwadiji ,President, Electrical Engineering Student YABATECH Chapter Comrade Bamigboye Azeez.

Sitting L-r… Sectional Head (NIEEE) ICT Engr Omoh Imoobe; Sectional Head instrumentation & Control (NIEEE) Engr Gbadamosi Lukmon; Acting Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olufemi Anuoluwadiji , representative of HOD Electrical Engineering yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) , Mr Okewu Victor ;during the Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Members Career talk ,Revitalizing Students Membership at Yabatech as part of activities to mark their Engineering Week /AGM held in Lagos. 11/7/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng