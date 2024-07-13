Champion Newspapers Limited
Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers , Lagos Chapter Members Career talk held in Lagos

Sitting L-r... Sectional Head (NIEEE)  ICT  Engr Omoh Imoobe;  Sectional Head instrumentation & Control (NIEEE)  Engr  Gbadamosi Lukmon; Acting  Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Olufemi Anuoluwadiji , representative of HOD  Electrical Engineering yaba College of Technology  (YABATECH) , Mr Okewu Victor ;during the Nigerian institute  of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Members Career talk ,Revitalizing Students Membership at Yabatech as part of activities to mark their  Engineering Week /AGM   held in Lagos on 11/7/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
Acting  Chairman Nigerian institute  of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE)   Lagos Chapter  Engr Olufemi Anuoluwadiji,  (left) addressing the  Electrical Engineering Student YABATECH.

L-r…  Electronic Engineers. Student , Ogbuji. Thompson. Peculiar; Sectional Head (NIEEE)  ICT  Engr Omoh Imoobe; Sectional Head instrumentation & Control   Nigerian institute  of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE)  Engr  Gbadamosi Lukmon; Acting  Chairman Nigerian institute  of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE)   Lagos Chapter  Engr Olufemi Anuoluwadiji; President, Electrical Engineering Student YABATECH Chapter Comrade Bamigboye Azeez,   Student , Abdulraheem Sodiq;  Student ,Ayoola Rachael.

Sectional Head instrumentation & Control   Nigerian institute  of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE)  Engr  Gbadamosi Lukmon, briefing the Student at the Career Talk.

From 5th left  Sectional Head (NIEEE)  ICT  Engr Omoh Imoobe;  Sectional Head instrumentation & Control (NIEEE)  Engr  Gbadamosi Lukmon; Acting  Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Olufemi Anuoluwadiji ,President, Electrical Engineering Student YABATECH Chapter Comrade Bamigboye Azeez.

