Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers ,14th Annual General Meeting/ Election held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter. Engr Olalekan Olabode; Pose with the newly inducted   fellows of NIEEE, Engr (Mrs.) Eunice Lanre- Bamodu; Engr Odekunle Olufemi Olarewaju; Engr Olaoye Oluwafemi Ebenezer; during the 14th Annual General Meeting/ Election of (NIEEE)  held in Lagos on 8/7/2023 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Engr Adeleke Adedayo Joseph; Engr Olajide Kumapayi; Engr Gbadamosi Folorunso Rasheed; newly inducted fellows of NIEEE, pose with Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr. Olalekan Olabode.

L-r… Engr  Adeleke Adedayo Joseph; Engr Olajide Kumapayi; Engr Gbadamosi  Folorunso  Rasheed; Chairman of Nigerian InstituteInstitute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter. Engr Olalekan Olabode; Engr (Mrs) Eunice Lanre- Bamodu;  Engr Odekunle Olufemi Olarewaju and  Engr Olaoye Oluwafemi Ebenezer.

Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode. (middle)  with the newly inducted fellows of NIE, pose with their Members.

R-L …In coming   Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Oyetayo Adegboyega, pose with The newly Executive Engr  (Dr) Olufunmilayo Mafimidiwo; Engr Omoh Imoobe;  Engr Richard Isaac; Engr Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji and  Engr Taiwo Ejuwunmi.

In coming  Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Oyetayo Adegboyega (3rd right) poses with the Newly Elected members. During the 14th Annual General Meeting/ Election of (NIEEE)  held in Lagos, on 8/7/2023…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

