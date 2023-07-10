Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers ,14th Annual General Meeting/ Election held in Lagos

L-r… Engr Adeleke Adedayo Joseph; Engr Olajide Kumapayi; Engr Gbadamosi Folorunso Rasheed; newly inducted fellows of NIEEE, pose with Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr. Olalekan Olabode.

L-r… Engr Adeleke Adedayo Joseph; Engr Olajide Kumapayi; Engr Gbadamosi Folorunso Rasheed; Chairman of Nigerian InstituteInstitute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter. Engr Olalekan Olabode; Engr (Mrs) Eunice Lanre- Bamodu; Engr Odekunle Olufemi Olarewaju and Engr Olaoye Oluwafemi Ebenezer.

Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode. (middle) with the newly inducted fellows of NIE, pose with their Members.

R-L …In coming Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Oyetayo Adegboyega, pose with The newly Executive Engr (Dr) Olufunmilayo Mafimidiwo; Engr Omoh Imoobe; Engr Richard Isaac; Engr Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji and Engr Taiwo Ejuwunmi.

In coming Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Oyetayo Adegboyega (3rd right) poses with the Newly Elected members. During the 14th Annual General Meeting/ Election of (NIEEE) held in Lagos, on 8/7/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng