Nigerian Government Calls for De-escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Amb.Yusuf M.Tuggar on Saturday called for De-escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas noting that conflict is an I’ll wind that blows no party any good

The Federal Government of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the early hours of Saturday, 7th October, 2023 and calls for de-escalation and ceasefire.

The cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed, only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population, that bear the brunt of every conflict.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on both sides to exercise restraint, prioritize the safety of civilians and give room for humanitarian consideration.

The Nigerian government officials are therefore calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue.