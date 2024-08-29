Nigerian Gas Association Commends Axxela and NNPCL for Milestone Achievement in Piped Natural Gas Infrastructure

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) proudly commends Axxela Limited and NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) for the successful commissioning of the first phase of their ambitious 72.5km natural gas pipeline project in Lagos, Nigeria. This groundbreaking infrastructure connects the Eko Atlantic City, a pioneering development in Victoria Island, to piped natural gas (PNG), marking a significant milestone in expanding Nigeria’s natural gas infrastructure.

Mr. Akachukwu Nwokedi, President of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), highlighted the importance of this achievement in supporting Nigeria’s energy transition. “The successful commissioning of this 5km pipeline network, connecting Eko Atlantic City to PNG, is a testament to the visionary leadership at Axxela and NGML to fostering energy efficiency and promoting sustainable urban development in Nigeria. This milestone enhances the energy security of the Victoria Island metropolis and sets a benchmark for future urban energy solutions in Nigeria.”

The newly commissioned pipeline stretches from Outer Marina to Kuramo Beach and is a crucial component of Axxela and NGML’s broader infrastructure initiative. This project aims to provide natural gas to the rapidly developing Lekki area, ensuring reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy for residential and commercial users. As the first phase of a larger project, it is expected to pave the way for enhanced domestic gas utilisation, significantly contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic growth and environmental sustainability.

The NGA President also noted that this collaboration exemplifies the power of strategic partnerships in driving the Decade of Gas agenda, a transformative initiative that seeks to maximise Nigeria’s gas resources for national development. He expressed optimism that this project in addition to the renewed focus and efforts to improve and expand gas supply sources will inspire further investments in natural gas infrastructure across Nigeria, strengthening the country’s position as a leader in the global energy transition.

“We envision a country where all of Nigeria’s leading commercial cities are connected to natural gas to foster increased energy access for residents, accelerate industrialisation, engender affordable energy prices, cement supply security, and advance environmental stewardship,” Mr. Nwokedi added. “This milestone achieved by Axxela and NGML is a critical step toward realising this vision. It exemplifies the strategic infrastructure development needed to ensure natural gas remains a cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy future.”

He further emphasised the significance of such projects in supporting the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative, which aims to harness the potential of Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources for national development. By expanding the natural gas pipeline network to critical urban areas like Victoria Island and Lekki, Nigeria is laying the groundwork for a more robust, sustainable energy ecosystem that will benefit future generations. Federal Govt should continue to work on incentives and address matters that increase operational costs and the ease of doing business in Nigeria to make investments attractive for the oil and gas sector.

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) is the apex organisation representing stakeholders in the gas sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. The NGA advocates for policies that enhance the utilisation of natural gas and promote the development of Nigeria’s vast gas resources for economic growth.