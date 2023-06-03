Champion Newspapers Limited
Nigerian Dental Association Congratulates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Swearing-in

By Editor
The Nigerian Dental Association (NDA) congratulates His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on his victory at the polls and his swearing-in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The President of NDA, Dr. Adeyemi, Tope E. stated that his victory at the polls and the swearing-in as the nation’s President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, is a testament to his hard work, due diligence, patriotism, compassion, strong and proven favourable disposition to work with all true progressives within and outside Nigeria for a prosperous and united country.

“Sir, we at the Nigerian Dental Association are assured of a renewed hope and we hope that there will be an implementation of the National Oral Health Policy in Nigeria,” he stated.

He avowed “While we heartily congratulate you, please be rest assured that the NDA looks forward to working with you in improving all sectors especially the oral health sector to guarantee better and healthier oral health for Nigerians.”

According to the Secretary-General, of NDA, Dr. Ukachi Nnawuihe, the Association is the authoritative national voice of dentistry, a non-governmental and non-profit-oriented organisation dedicated to the representation and advancement of the profession, nationally and internationally, and to the achievement of optimal oral health.

NDA serves its members and the public by managing key oral health issues on their behalf and by coordinating dental health awareness programmes across the nation.

 

 

